Cassper Nyovest on upcoming AKA boxing match: I’ll let my hands talk the day I get a chance
AMN hitmaker Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter with an update on his training for his upcoming match with AKA, and he is definitely ready for a fight.
One of the highlights of 2020 was when AKA and Cassper announced they're going to step into the boxing ring for a Pacquiao vs Mayweather-style showdown.
Finally taking their five-year-old online beef into the ring, Mzansi's favourite rivals are going head-to-head to prove who's the king of kings.
This week, Cassper clapped back at a tweep who said that AKA would kick his *ss. The star, who has been training for the match of the century, said he is ready to prove everyone wrong.
“The beauty of this chat is that we are actually going to get in the ring soon. I'll let my hands talk the day I get a chance to. For now, have fun! Talk all you want! Go off!” tweeted Cassper.
The beauty of this chat is that we are actually gonna get in the ring soon. I'll let my hands talk the day I get a chance to. For now, have fun!!! Talk all you want!!! Go off!!!! https://t.co/YlG4dW8X18— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 31, 2020
Even though tweeps are patiently waiting for the day of the match, there are many others who are just looking forward to the end of the AKA-Cassper feud.
Here are some opinions from the peanut gallery about the future smackdown:
I love you Cassper but fighting AKA would be the stupidest thing ever.— 🇿🇼🇳🇬🇳🇦🇾🇪🇨🇩🇨🇲🕌♥️🇿🇦 (@xhoota) October 31, 2020
Your mouth after being panel beat by aka pic.twitter.com/78Aq6ijxS8— ❤Iam Infinity♠️ (@NtsikieNkhosi) October 31, 2020
Its time they settle this as man pic.twitter.com/6xNhwlCjz2— VHUTSHILO 🇿🇦 (@buchiloSA) October 31, 2020
I believe in you Cassper and whatever happens I'd still be your fan, I acknowledge the fact that you are not playing chicken about this, you don't need to fight you proved him in history making but I support every decision you make still.— Lalas Kholo (@LalasKholo) November 2, 2020
Nah AKA ain't got non on you yu's a king jst knock his A's of his name he gonn be "k" 💯😁🤘✨— Tefo (@Tefo01457882) October 31, 2020
The big fight is set for March 2021 at the Dome in Johannesburg, if nothing changes, of course.
Cassper has opened up about the match in the past. Earlier this year a tweep questioned the star about why the famous enemies are going to have a full blown boxing match.
He explained why his approach in the past has been to avoid confrontation, adding that he has to keep things professional and can't be taking to the streets with his fights.
“That's not good for the money papa. I got contracts with very big brands who don't wanna associate themselves with that kind of behaviour. I am a whole idol! What am I doing fighting like a hooligan in the street? A whole Cassper Nyovest saying 'after school is after school'? Nah” tweeted Cassper.