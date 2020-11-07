Cassper Nyovest on upcoming AKA boxing match: I’ll let my hands talk the day I get a chance

AMN hitmaker Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter with an update on his training for his upcoming match with AKA, and he is definitely ready for a fight.

One of the highlights of 2020 was when AKA and Cassper announced they're going to step into the boxing ring for a Pacquiao vs Mayweather-style showdown.

Finally taking their five-year-old online beef into the ring, Mzansi's favourite rivals are going head-to-head to prove who's the king of kings.

This week, Cassper clapped back at a tweep who said that AKA would kick his *ss. The star, who has been training for the match of the century, said he is ready to prove everyone wrong.

“The beauty of this chat is that we are actually going to get in the ring soon. I'll let my hands talk the day I get a chance to. For now, have fun! Talk all you want! Go off!” tweeted Cassper.