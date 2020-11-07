TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest on upcoming AKA boxing match: I’ll let my hands talk the day I get a chance

07 November 2020 - 11:00
Cassper Nyovest says he's ready to get in the ring and let his hands do the talking in his match against AKA.
Cassper Nyovest says he's ready to get in the ring and let his hands do the talking in his match against AKA.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

AMN hitmaker Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter with an update on his training for his upcoming match with AKA, and he is definitely ready for a fight.

One of the highlights of 2020 was when AKA and Cassper announced they're going to step into the boxing ring for a Pacquiao vs Mayweather-style showdown.

Finally taking their five-year-old online beef into the ring, Mzansi's favourite rivals are going head-to-head to prove who's the king of kings.

This week, Cassper clapped back at a tweep who said that AKA would kick his *ss. The star, who has been training for the match of the century, said he is ready to prove everyone wrong.

“The beauty of this chat is that we are actually going to get in the ring soon. I'll let my hands talk the day I get a chance to. For now, have fun! Talk all you want! Go off!” tweeted Cassper.

Even though tweeps are patiently waiting for the day of the match, there are many others who are just looking forward to the end of the AKA-Cassper feud.

Here are some opinions from the peanut gallery about the future smackdown:

The big fight is set for March 2021 at the Dome in Johannesburg, if nothing changes, of course.

Cassper has opened up about the match in the past. Earlier this year a tweep questioned the star about why the famous enemies are going to have a full blown boxing match.

He explained why his approach in the past has been to avoid confrontation, adding that he has to keep things professional and can't be taking to the streets with his fights.

“That's not good for the money papa. I got contracts with very big brands who don't wanna associate themselves with that kind of behaviour. I am a whole idol! What am I doing fighting like a hooligan in the street? A whole Cassper Nyovest saying 'after school is after school'? Nah” tweeted Cassper.

READ MORE

Cassper says 'Joburg lifestyle' can fool you into believing you're in Hollywood

"Living in Joburg can make you think you the beeswax," Cassper said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Cassper gets candid about how self-doubt almost crippled his career

Cassper should sommer open up a church!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest on fatherhood blues: ‘My son will not sleep until you sing for him'

How lucky is Cassper Nyovest's son?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila is officially off the market! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Imperfectly perfect' - Sivenathi Mabuya on embracing her body TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa does a U-turn on decision to distance herself from fans during ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X