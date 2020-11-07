Jessica Nkosi says she prefers VNs and now fans wanna slide into her DMs!

Former Isibaya star and presenter Jessica Nkosi took to Twitter with her opinions on the best way to communicate and now tweeps want the star's number!

Sometimes we get too busy to text but an audio clip can do the job perfectly. Jessica took to Twitter this week to say that she prefers to communicate using voice notes rather than texting.

She also went on to say that keeping in contact can be so overwhelming that she just won't respond to the messages.

“I know some people hate voice notes but I seriously prefer them coz 90% of the time I can’t text back in that moment but I can quickly record a VN and send it. So please be prepared for a VN reply from me or I’ll actually never reply,” wrote Jessica.