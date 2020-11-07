Prince Kaybee's advice to music managers: 'You need to step back a bit'

Producer and DJ Prince Kaybee took to Twitter with a few suggestions for managers of musicians and he was preaching to the choir because up-and-coming artists can totally relate!

By now, everybody knows that the Hosh hitmaker likes to share his pearls of wisdom on the TL. The musician is often seen serving the tea piping hot and ready for his adoring fans and online rivals.

This week, the star had some advice for music managers. In a Twitter thread, Prince Kaybee said that sometimes industry admin need to stay in their lane when it comes to artists creating and collaborating on projects.

“When you manage an artist please give them the freedom to engage with other artists, stop saying things must go through you even when artists want to engage and get to learn from each other as creatives.

“You are not a musician, Go manage deals and bookings,” wrote Prince Kaybee.