#LoveInTheAir! SK Khoza shows off 'new girlfriend' in cutest video
The Queen's SK Khoza recently showed off his new bae, and tongues were wagging this week!
After splitting from actress Pabee Moganedi this year - does anybody what happened there? - it seems the actor had been on the market for a while.
Now he is off the market again and is smitten with a mysterious new lover.
Taking to Instagram with a video of him performing in a car while his beau was in the driver's seat, the couple were seen cosied up and bopping along to the music on their journey.
SK's lover was seen feeding him gum in the cutest moment. While singing along to Particula by Major Lazer and DJ Maphorisa, the star was hinting that the lovely lady to the left was "his new darling".
It surely looks like love is in the air.
Check it out for yourself.
SK wears his heart on his sleeve and often gushes about his love life. Though they are no longer together, Pabee and SK often took the time to show off their romance.
Earlier this year, in a heartfelt Instagram post that had us all in the feels, the star said he truly and deeply loves Pabee.
“You know me better than I know myself. You’re always there for me, no matter what. You let me be myself and you encourage me to find more of myself. You are truthful and vulnerable to me.
"I love that we are also friends at the same time. When we're together, all my problems disappear. You make my heart smile,” wrote SK Khoza
Let's hope we get to see more of your romantic side with your new mystery woman.