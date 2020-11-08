LoveInTheAir! SK Khoza shows off 'new girlfriend' in cutest video

The Queen's SK Khoza recently showed off his new bae, and tongues were wagging this week!

After splitting from actress Pabee Moganedi this year - does anybody what happened there? - it seems the actor had been on the market for a while.

Now he is off the market again and is smitten with a mysterious new lover.

Taking to Instagram with a video of him performing in a car while his beau was in the driver's seat, the couple were seen cosied up and bopping along to the music on their journey.

SK's lover was seen feeding him gum in the cutest moment. While singing along to Particula by Major Lazer and DJ Maphorisa, the star was hinting that the lovely lady to the left was "his new darling".

It surely looks like love is in the air.

Check it out for yourself.