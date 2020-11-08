#LoveLivesHere! Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy celebrate a year of marriage
Musos Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy have celebrated a year of matrimonial bliss and their romance is definitely still thriving!
It feels like love is in the air in Mzansi. From Moshe and Phelo's wedding anniversary to Mampintsha's proposal to Babes, it feels like we are living in a real-life romcom.
Khuli and Lamiez are another couple who have us planning our weddings. They celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.
Lamiez took to Instagram to celebrate the pair tying the knot in 2019 with a heartfelt post for her bae.
“On this day a year ago, your uncles brought quite a few cows and the rest is history. Thank you for being my happy Wame, I wouldn’t want to do this life thing with anyone else. I’d choose you over and over again!” said Lamiez.
Lamiez and Khuli are the definition of #couplegoals and big gestures are definitely their love language. The power couple often take the opportunity to profess their love for each other.
Earlier this year, the ICHU hitmaker gushed over his bae on his wife's birthday. In an Instagram post, the musician declared his love for Lamiez and opened up about the beauty of their relationship.
“I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out. Thank you for choosing me #HappybirthdayWame,” wrote Khuli.