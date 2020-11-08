LoveLivesHere! Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy celebrate a year of marriage

Musos Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy have celebrated a year of matrimonial bliss and their romance is definitely still thriving!

It feels like love is in the air in Mzansi. From Moshe and Phelo's wedding anniversary to Mampintsha's proposal to Babes, it feels like we are living in a real-life romcom.

Khuli and Lamiez are another couple who have us planning our weddings. They celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Lamiez took to Instagram to celebrate the pair tying the knot in 2019 with a heartfelt post for her bae.

“On this day a year ago, your uncles brought quite a few cows and the rest is history. Thank you for being my happy Wame, I wouldn’t want to do this life thing with anyone else. I’d choose you over and over again!” said Lamiez.