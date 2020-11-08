Self love & reflections! This throwback reminds us why we love Unathi
Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi took to Instagram with a throwback of the best kind to remind us why she is still one of the most inspirational women of our times in Mzansi.
Sometimes we have to look at the past to see how far we've come, and the radio host often takes to Instagram with glimpses of her history when the nostalgia is real.
This week, the presenter threw back to a time when she started making waves across the nation as a singer, but also a time when she was still full-figured.
Unathi is pictured singing on stage in a band back in the day. The star also opened up about the body-shaming experienced at a time when political social media movements didn't exist.
“Nine years ago today: A reminder from a dear friend just how far I’ve come. This was the time I would say ‘All I want to do is get back into a bikini' and people would laugh at me to my face,” wrote Unathi.
Though the star has experienced body shaming over the years, she has been candid about her weight loss journey and learning to love herself.
Earlier this year in a post about having to literally fetch her life, Unathi opened up about losing weight and learning to love herself.
“I have so many conversations with many of you beautiful women. The underlying theme I frequently get while speaking to some of you is that you feel that you can’t reach your goal or that you don’t deserve it.
“How will you know if you don’t at least try? You often ask: ‘How do you do it?’ I literally had to fetch my life,” captioned Unathi.