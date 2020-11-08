Self love & reflections! This throwback reminds us why we love Unathi

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi took to Instagram with a throwback of the best kind to remind us why she is still one of the most inspirational women of our times in Mzansi.

Sometimes we have to look at the past to see how far we've come, and the radio host often takes to Instagram with glimpses of her history when the nostalgia is real.

This week, the presenter threw back to a time when she started making waves across the nation as a singer, but also a time when she was still full-figured.

Unathi is pictured singing on stage in a band back in the day. The star also opened up about the body-shaming experienced at a time when political social media movements didn't exist.

“Nine years ago today: A reminder from a dear friend just how far I’ve come. This was the time I would say ‘All I want to do is get back into a bikini' and people would laugh at me to my face,” wrote Unathi.