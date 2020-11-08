TshisaLIVE

Self love & reflections! This throwback reminds us why we love Unathi

08 November 2020 - 14:00
Unathi Nkayi's insta throwback has us in the feels.
Unathi Nkayi's insta throwback has us in the feels.
Image: Instagram/Unathi Msengana

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi took to Instagram with a throwback of the best kind to remind us why she is still one of the most inspirational women of our times in Mzansi.

Sometimes we have to look at the past to see how far we've come, and the radio host often takes to Instagram with glimpses of her history when the nostalgia is real.

This week, the presenter threw back to a time when she started making waves across the nation as a singer, but also a time when she was still full-figured.

Unathi is pictured singing on stage in a band back in the day. The star also opened up about the body-shaming experienced at a time when political social media movements didn't exist.

“Nine years ago today: A reminder from a dear friend just how far I’ve come. This was the time I would say ‘All I want to do is get back into a bikini' and people would laugh at me to my face,” wrote Unathi.

Though the star has experienced body shaming over the years, she has been candid about her weight loss journey and learning to love herself.

Earlier this year in a post about having to literally fetch her life, Unathi opened up about losing weight and learning to love herself.

“I have so many conversations with many of you beautiful women. The underlying theme I frequently get while speaking to some of you is that you feel that you can’t reach your goal or that you don’t deserve it.

“How will you know if you don’t at least try? You often ask: ‘How do you do it?’ I literally had to fetch my life,” captioned Unathi.

ProVerb: 'I'm not special, life happened to me too, just like everybody else'

The star was candid about the mental health struggles he faced while filming 'Idols SA' in 2019
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Even if it is for death, it is so healing,' Unathi on being back in her hometown

"Being surrounded by family and friends I’ve known since childhood is priceless"
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Unathi Nkayi on weight loss battle: I literally had to fetch my life

#FetchYourLife: Unathi reminds women that they deserve to win the weight loss struggle.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Imperfectly perfect' - Sivenathi Mabuya on embracing her body TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang says she’s only signing women to her new ‘label’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Lasizwe dancing with a fan has the internet in the feels! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa does a U-turn on decision to distance herself from fans during ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X