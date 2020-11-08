WATCH | Jub Jub gets vulnerable about 2010 accident in new 'Ndikhokhele' video

In the recently released music video for the Ndikhokhele remake, rapper Jub Jub has told of the vulnerability he feels about the car crash he had in 2010 that killed four children and seriously injured two, using stunning visuals and blessed voices.

The musician and Moja Love presenter announced that he plans to make amends for his past with the remix of his hit track that was originally released in 2006.

Jub Jub features Nathi, Rebecca Malope, Benjamin Dube, Mlindo The Vocalist, Tkinzky, Judith Sephuma, Blaq Diamond and Lebo Sekgobela in the remake. The rapper announced that all profits from the song would go to the families of the children he killed.

At the beginning of the emotional music video, Jub Jub is vulnerable with his fans about his life after the incident.

“There were a lot of times I thought, 'you know what? I don't wanna do this any more: I don't wanna do music any more. I don't wanna go back into the entertainment industry, I just wanna be normal,'” said Jub Jub.

Watch the video below: