WATCH | Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala’s vows have got us all in the feels!

Singer Phelo Bala and actor Moshe Ndiki not only left Mzansi shook that they are actually married but they left a fair amount of people all up in their feels when they shared their wedding vows with the world!

Phelo and Moshe's love story has had us on the edge of our seats. A highlight of 2020, their relationship has been entertaining with its twists and turns that no-one saw coming — the stuff of romantic novels.

After the announcement of their first wedding anniversary, Moshe posted a throwback to a video of the couple getting hitched and exchanging vows. They were surrounded by family and friends on their big day.

Their magical wedding was emotional for both Phelo and Moshe. The teary-eyed couple had some words of love that even got us choked up!

“I promise to love you in this life and in the next,” said Moshe.

Phelo, a little more overcome by the emotions of the day, professed his undying love for his YouTuber boyfriend.

“I don't think you'll ever understand how much I love you. I've said to you that the love I have for you is a godly love where it is unwavering and I'm here getting married to you.

“I love you today, I love you tomorrow. We are still going to go through things and I will still love you then,” said Phelo.