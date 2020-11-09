AKA claps back at 'Bhovamania' EP hater: It’s pathetic dude
“ ... here you are at 03.55am while your guy is sleeping peacefully or probably burping his newborn child. It’s pathetic dude”
Shu! Since dropping his latest EP, AKA has made it his mission to remind folks to never come for him unless he sends for them. This man is fully loaded with clapbacks and isn't afraid to fire back at nasty comments on social media.
Last week Friday, the rapper dropped his latest offering, an EP titled Bhovamania.
It trended most of Friday, with the TL buzzing about whether the EP was his best work yet.
Even though AKA had his Megacy sending him praises on the TL revealing which songs they loved best, trolls started creeping in his mentions with comments that the EP was wack and not better than that of his nemesis, rapper Cassper Nyovest.
Feeling like team Mufasa was being a bit too much, AKA posed a question to one troll asking him why he was so “invested” in him. He also clapped back at the troll, saying he was confused by the hate so early in the morning while he was from the club.
“ ... here you are at 03.55am while your guy is sleeping peacefully or probably burping his newborn child. It’s pathetic dude. Seriously,” AKA remarked in his tweet.
Can I just ask a question. Why are you guys from the other side so invested in me? Right now I’m lit from the club tryna interact with my megacy ... here you are at 03:55 while your guy is sleeping peacefully or probably burping his newborn child. It’s pathetic dude. Seriously. https://t.co/XGosN1QOqB— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 9, 2020
He also recalled a time when the streets called his 2014 and 2018 offerings, Levels and Touch My Blood, “trash”, urging trolls to remember their views when Bhovamania becomes a huge success in months to come.
AKA reminded the haters that his last three projects reached platinum status. And — erm, not to be cocky or anything — but Mega is expecting another platinum plaque for his latest EP.
When we dropped LEVELS they called it trash. TMB? Trash. Be Careful What You Wish For? Trash. “This project doesn’t make sense” ... remember? Lol. https://t.co/BUFXFylNju— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 9, 2020
Y’all told me that every project I dropped for the last 3 projects. Every one of them went platinum plus. https://t.co/pbBLDfGCp1— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 9, 2020
Eventually I will post a picture of a platinum plaque for #BHOVAMANIA and on that day ... I will call you all out by name. 😂😂😂😂😂— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 9, 2020
In true Supa Mega style, AKA continued to pat himself on the back by claiming Bhovamania was the “biggest SA hip hap project” of the year.
#BHOVAMANIA THE BIGGEST SA HIP HAP PROJECT OF 2020. Already 4 videos released. Next video Casino ...hmmm after that? For me, either finessing, African man or heavy drank. What you scheme? 🐺💜🤔— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 9, 2020
That’s the value of the haters. Best promo team of all time. https://t.co/8fymLbb73F— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 9, 2020
When a troll came at him for not being the “best at sampling”, Supa Mega hit back, asking whether he had someone who needed his attention, cause clearly he was seeking some.
Pah. Don’t you have a girlfriend or something who needs your attention right now? Mina I’m in Cape Town and my woman is at home. Wena? https://t.co/po445oZH97— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 9, 2020