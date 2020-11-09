TshisaLIVE

AKA claps back at 'Bhovamania' EP hater: It’s pathetic dude

“ ... here you are at 03.55am while your guy is sleeping peacefully or probably burping his newborn child. It’s pathetic dude”

09 November 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Shu! Since dropping his latest EP, AKA has made it his mission to remind folks to never come for him unless he sends for them. This man is fully loaded with clapbacks and isn't afraid to fire back at nasty comments on social media.

Last week Friday, the rapper dropped his latest offering, an EP titled Bhovamania.

It trended most of Friday, with the TL buzzing about whether the EP was his best work yet.

Even though AKA had his Megacy sending him praises on the TL revealing which songs they loved best, trolls started creeping in his mentions with comments that the EP was wack and not better than that of his nemesis, rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Feeling like team Mufasa was being a bit too much, AKA posed a question to one troll asking him why he was so “invested” in him. He also clapped back at the troll, saying he was confused by the hate so early in the morning while he was from the club.

“ ... here you are at 03.55am while your guy is sleeping peacefully or probably burping his newborn child. It’s pathetic dude. Seriously,” AKA remarked in his tweet.

He also recalled a time when the streets called his 2014 and 2018 offerings, Levels and Touch My Blood, “trash”, urging trolls to remember their views when Bhovamania becomes a huge success in months to come.

AKA reminded the haters that his last three projects reached platinum status. And — erm, not to be cocky or anything — but Mega is expecting another platinum plaque for his latest EP.

In true Supa Mega style, AKA continued to pat himself on the back by claiming Bhovamania was the “biggest SA hip hap project” of the year.

When a troll came at him for not being the “best at sampling”, Supa Mega hit back, asking whether he had someone who needed his attention, cause clearly he was seeking some.

