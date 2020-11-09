Black Coffee scores high in top 100 world DJs list

DJ Black Coffee continues to prove he is a titan in the world of music, securing a spot on the prestigious DJ Mag Alternative Top 100 DJs list.

The list, compiled by the international publication, is seen to be one of the most prestigious in house and dance music. It uses data from the votes alongside sales from the online electronic music shop Beatport.

Black Coffee polled at number 13 on the list, down from number 12 last year.

He was still pretty impressed and told fans on Twitter he believed it is “lucky number 13".