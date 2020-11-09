TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee scores high in top 100 world DJs list

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 November 2020 - 11:00
DJ Black Coffee placed 13th on the list.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

DJ Black Coffee continues to prove he is a titan in the world of music, securing a spot on the prestigious DJ Mag Alternative Top 100 DJs list.

The list, compiled by the international publication, is seen to be one of the most prestigious in house and dance music. It uses data from the votes alongside sales from the online electronic music shop Beatport.

Black Coffee polled at number 13 on the list, down from number 12 last year.

He was still pretty impressed and told fans on Twitter he believed it is “lucky number 13".

Belgian DJ and record producer Charlotte de Witte topped this year's list ahead of last year's winner Carl Cox and German DJ Claptone.

Fans celebrated Black Coffee making the charts, even though they believed he should have been at number one.

