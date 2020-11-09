TshisaLIVE

Halala! Master KG wins a prestigious MTV EMA award

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 November 2020 - 05:40
Master KG has won an MTV EMA.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Master KG has thanked his fans across the world for their support after his hit song Jerusalema scored him the Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday.

KG beat out local duo DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, Burna Boy, Rema, Uganda’s songstress Sheebah and Gaz Mawete of the DRC.

In a video message, KG thanked his fans for showing the song so much love.

“I would love to thank each and every person out there, all over the world, for making this possible. I would love to thank my sister (collaborator Nomcebo Zikode), my team at Open Mic Productions. Everyone who is behind Master KG, thank you guys so much! To my fans all around the world, without you I don't think this would be possible.”

The award comes just days after a remix of the song with Burna Boy was certified diamond in France, with more than 35m streams.

The original song has been streamed more than 200m times on YouTube.

The social media TLs were flooded with messages of congratulations for KG on the award, including from sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

"Your patriotism shall go down in the annals of history. Continue to pick up the fallen spears of your predecessors in representing our motherland in such a unifying and unprecedented manner," the minister said.

