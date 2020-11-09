Halala! Master KG wins a prestigious MTV EMA award

Master KG has thanked his fans across the world for their support after his hit song Jerusalema scored him the Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday.

KG beat out local duo DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, Burna Boy, Rema, Uganda’s songstress Sheebah and Gaz Mawete of the DRC.

In a video message, KG thanked his fans for showing the song so much love.

“I would love to thank each and every person out there, all over the world, for making this possible. I would love to thank my sister (collaborator Nomcebo Zikode), my team at Open Mic Productions. Everyone who is behind Master KG, thank you guys so much! To my fans all around the world, without you I don't think this would be possible.”