‘How did I lie?’ - Fikile Mbalula defends ‘Trump will win the US elections’ prediction
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has defended his decision to declare Donald Trump would win the US elections last week, slamming suggestions that he misled his followers.
Fikile got the streets hot under the collar when he took to Twitter at the start of the US elections to predict Trump would pull off a victory.
“Trump will win the elections in the USA”, the minister wrote.
Trump did not win, and Mbalula returned to the TL to share a meme and congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden on a good campaign.
Biden won good campaign 👏👍👌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Yu5jcHyHok— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 7, 2020
However, his followers didn't forget his prediction and flooded his TL to say “we told you so”.
Some even went as far as to claim he had misled them.
Mbalula hit back at the suggestion, saying he honestly believed Trump would win, and he should be allowed to sometimes get things wrong.
Haters dont like honesty,We all no american politics are not straight forward flip flop all the time ,This outcome is a master stroke voter turn out was key trump got 70million votes 🗳.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 8, 2020
I dont support trump neither am i a fan of american politics. Wexu wexu zi politics we are aloud to analyze and sometimes is not all correct.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 8, 2020
He added that Biden's win was “good” for South Africa.
Nothing wrong with my prediction ,Trump got 70million votes nail biting contest he's got a lot of people in America🇺🇸 supporting him ,Biden win good for us as a country.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 8, 2020
He also hit back at claims he had “lied”, asking how he could have when he had simply backed a candidate and lost.
How did i lie? Lebo i supported a candidate and i lost ?— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 8, 2020
It was my view and i lost democratically.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 8, 2020