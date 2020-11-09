Lerato Kganyago says DJ culture is a boy’s club because female DJs 'gossip'

DJ and media personality Lerato Kganyago has opened up about the women-on-women hate among female DJs in the industry.

While DJing is still perceived as a male-dominated industry, in recent years more females have shown up and started to dominate the space.

Though Mzansi seems excited to see the rise in female DJs in gig line-ups, Mother, as she's known in the streets, revealed how a “certain” female DJ didn't want to be added to the line-up if Lerato was playing at a gig.

Lerato revealed this in a conversation with a tweep who asked why some line-ups don’t have female DJs.

Lerato lifted the lid of one of her sad experiences, saying one female DJ once told the owner of Vicks in Tshwane not to book her.