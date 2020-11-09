Nasty C gets truthful about his cyber life: I get harassed every single day

Rapper Nasty C has raised the importance of people spreading nothing but positive vibes on social media, and also lifted the lid on the harassment he faces daily.

The rapper, who doesn't necessarily let negative comments faze him, took to Instagram and asked his fans and followers to tell special people in their lives that they love them.

In a video he shared, Nasty C, who seemingly just woke up, expressed how hectic 2020 has been, and said some love could do the world good.

"Good morning people. I just wanted to spread some positive vibes today. I hope you receive all these positive vibes I'm throwing your way. I hope you have a good morning. I hope you have a blessed day, a beautiful day

"I hope you have people you love in your life and if you do, go ahead and let them know that you love them, let them know they are loved. I want you to know that you are loved too."

The rapper explained how a lot has happened this year during the pandemic as many people lost their loves ones and some experienced a dark phase in their lives. He expressed how keeping a positive mindset could help during these times.

"It's a messed up world we're living in. It might be cold sometimes, it might be very dark sometimes. I know this past couple of months have been crazy for everybody. We're losing a lot of people and stuff. Let's try to keep the positive energy up man, try spread love."

The Eazy hitmaker challenged his fans and followers to tell someone they loved them.

"I challenge you to tell someone you love them today, I know it's not something some of us are used to doing, but f**k it, go ahead man, let people know you love them."