'Reckless' actions & deleted tweets: Inside Penny Lebyane & K Naomi’s spicy TL exchange
There was no girl power/woman empowerment in sight, just vibes!
Media personality Penny Lebyane has ruffled a few feathers and landed in a spicy exchange with TV presenter K Naomi after she claimed "the biggest problem for black men, besides a condom", was not wearing a seatbelt".
Over the weekend, the media personality took to Twitter to share a picture of a seat belt, after a horrific accident involving a Rolls Royce made headlines.
Penny chose to use the fatal incident as a lesson, pointing out the dangerous decision made by the driver of the Rolls Royce by not wear a seatbelt.
The biggest problem for black man besides a condom! pic.twitter.com/depOhvF62r— PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) November 8, 2020
While many felt Penny raised a valid point, K Naomi came after her for not being emphatic towards the victims of the crash.
The TV presenter quickly bashed Penny, stating she always "humiliates" people when she wants to make a point.
In a now-deleted tweet, K Naomi said: "Why do you always humiliate people to get the point across?"
Penny quickly clapped back at Naomi, calling her out for deleting her tweet.
"Let me answer you. It's your perception, not mine and I'm not responsible for people catching strays and feelings on my timeline. If the shoe fits, it's your size," read parts of her tweet.
I saw that Naomi u tagged me and deleted. Let me answer u... It's ur perception not mine and l’m not responsible for people catching strays and feelings on my time line. If the shoe fits its your size 🤷♀️and u hv an option not to pick it and put it on. People must deal..— PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) November 8, 2020
While many thought Penny was done, she continued to drag Naomi.
And women who are enablers of the behavior.....That's the end of progress for the black nation. The beginning, during and the end. A short story about black success in the fast lane. pic.twitter.com/3JfRdtujZ7— PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) November 8, 2020
She concluded her rant by saying drinking, texting and driving doesn't end well.
Drinking, Texting, Driving. The End!— PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) November 8, 2020