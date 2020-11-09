TshisaLIVE

'Reckless' actions & deleted tweets: Inside Penny Lebyane & K Naomi’s spicy TL exchange

There was no girl power/woman empowerment in sight, just vibes!

09 November 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Penny Lebyane has called out men who don't wear seatbelts.
Penny Lebyane has called out men who don't wear seatbelts.
Image: Instagram/Penny Lebyane

Media personality Penny Lebyane has ruffled a few feathers and landed in a spicy exchange with TV presenter K Naomi after she claimed "the biggest problem for black men, besides a condom", was not wearing a seatbelt". 

Over the weekend, the media personality took to Twitter to share a picture of a seat belt, after a horrific accident involving a Rolls Royce made headlines. 

Penny chose to use the fatal incident as a lesson, pointing out the dangerous decision made by the driver of the Rolls Royce by not wear a seatbelt. 

While many felt Penny raised a valid point, K Naomi came after her for not being  emphatic towards the victims of the crash. 

The TV presenter quickly bashed Penny, stating  she always "humiliates" people when she wants to make a point. 

In a now-deleted tweet, K Naomi said: "Why do you always humiliate people to get the point across?"  

Penny quickly clapped back at Naomi, calling her out for deleting her tweet.

"Let me answer you. It's your perception, not mine and I'm not responsible for people catching strays and feelings on my timeline. If the shoe fits, it's your size," read parts of her tweet.

While many thought Penny was done, she continued to drag Naomi.

She concluded her rant by saying drinking, texting and driving doesn't end well. 

Halala! Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy

"This album means so much more and makes sooo much sense now that my son, Khotso, is here."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nomzamo Mbatha & Penny Lebyane's sweet letters to their younger selves will touch your soul

“Who would’ve thought that from a small little corner in South Africa, that little smile would be where it is now," Nomzamo wrote.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

AKA wants justice for Nathaniel Julies: What explanation is there for killing him in cold blood?

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the boy was killed in the crossfire of a shoot-out between the SA police and a gang in Eldorado Park on Wednesday
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Penny Lebyane & Trevor Noah applaud possible first black woman US vice-president

"The voices of women have shaped our realities in recent history and it's about time women of colour rise to their rightful place."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video TshisaLIVE
  2. Tshepi Vundla gets real about her son's freak accident: I hated myself TshisaLIVE
  3. Lasizwe dancing with a fan has the internet in the feels! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Imperfectly perfect' - Sivenathi Mabuya on embracing her body TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Nkosi says she prefers VNs and now fans wanna slide into her DMs! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X