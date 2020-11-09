TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo addresses speculation that he got 'rich from connections'

09 November 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Sizwe Dhlomo rubbishes claims he is 'rich' due to being well-connected.
Sizwe Dhlomo rubbishes claims he is 'rich' due to being well-connected.
Image: (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)
Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has rubbished claims that he's managed to stay at the top of his game in the industry for the past 15 years due to being “well-connected".
 

In a conversation on Twitter, Sizwe came at a tweep who asked how he managed to “get so much land”, adding that maybe the radio host had connections.

In a series of now deleted tweets, Sizwe clapped back, asking what he meant by “connections” as he's been grinding for 15 years.  

Siz started his career in the industry in 2005 as the host of MTV Base after he took part in the talent search contest and emerged the winner. He then became the VJ for the launch of MTV Base’s World Chart Express.

He explained he bought his first house with the money from hosting MTV Base and his second house and multiple businesses he acquired with the money he received from his YFM, LIVEAmp and DJing days.

Sizwe Dhlomo replies to a troll who asked where he got all "that land".
Sizwe Dhlomo replies to a troll who asked where he got all "that land".
Image: Sizwe Dhlomo/ Twitter
Although he may have had a grandfather who was very wealthy, Sizwe pointed out that he had never met his grandfather, but saw some benefits from coming from a well off family.
Sizwe explains how his grandfather riches kinda helped a little.
Sizwe explains how his grandfather riches kinda helped a little.
Image: Sizwe Dhlomo/ Twitter

Proving Sizwe was “all about the hustle”, Allan Farber, who directed the VJ Search Sizwe won 15 years ago, vouched for him when it came to hard work and passion.

Allan Farber, who directed the VJ Search that Sizwe won 15 years ago, vouches for Sizwe when comes to his hard work and passion.
Allan Farber, who directed the VJ Search that Sizwe won 15 years ago, vouches for Sizwe when comes to his hard work and passion.
Image: Sizwe Dhlomo/ Twitter

When it comes to flexing his accomplishments, Siz does it best, which always leaves his fans in awe and inspired.

Sizwe Dhlomo slams tweep for saying SA celebrities sidestep the real issues

"You’ve come to the wrong guy with this nonsense," tweeted Sizwe.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's latest war of words

Sizwe Dhlomo says he isn't afraid to pull up the receipts.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sizwe Dhlomo gets TL up in arms after he says, 'Normalise not eating at funerals'

Basically, stop expecting people in mourning to feed you ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

LOL! Twitter trolls Sizwe Dhlomo after he claims he's influenced most SA rappers

"Lol! I am the truest ... Name a rapper that I ain’t influenced," Sizwe hit back
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Sizwe Dhlomo takes his shot with Rihanna, and the streets are a mess

Sizwe Dhlomo's shot at Rihanna had many social media users LOL.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video TshisaLIVE
  2. Lasizwe dancing with a fan has the internet in the feels! TshisaLIVE
  3. Tshepi Vundla gets real about her son's freak accident: I hated myself TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Imperfectly perfect' - Sivenathi Mabuya on embracing her body TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Nkosi says she prefers VNs and now fans wanna slide into her DMs! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X