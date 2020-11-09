Sizwe Dhlomo addresses speculation that he got 'rich from connections'
In a conversation on Twitter, Sizwe came at a tweep who asked how he managed to “get so much land”, adding that maybe the radio host had connections.
In a series of now deleted tweets, Sizwe clapped back, asking what he meant by “connections” as he's been grinding for 15 years.
Siz started his career in the industry in 2005 as the host of MTV Base after he took part in the talent search contest and emerged the winner. He then became the VJ for the launch of MTV Base’s World Chart Express.
He explained he bought his first house with the money from hosting MTV Base and his second house and multiple businesses he acquired with the money he received from his YFM, LIVEAmp and DJing days.
Proving Sizwe was “all about the hustle”, Allan Farber, who directed the VJ Search Sizwe won 15 years ago, vouched for him when it came to hard work and passion.
When it comes to flexing his accomplishments, Siz does it best, which always leaves his fans in awe and inspired.