Cassper on being a creative: 'My imagination is still as wild as it was when I was a lil' kid'

Rapper and producer Cassper Nyovest said he tries to keep the dark side out when it comes to his artistic inclinations, and Twitter can totally relate.

Artists often feel like they need to be depressed to create their best work, but that simply isn't true. Any Minute Now hitmaker Cassper gave us insight into his creative process, and it all started when he was a young lad.

From going gold and platinum to dropping 32k on a pram for his son, life seems to be going in the upward direction for Cass.

The star took to Twitter recently to open up about being a creative. He said it is easier for the dark side to take over and fill his head with negative thoughts.

He said that is why he is all about good vibes and #loveandlight.

"I really don't like f*cking with my imagination. I like to feed it good energy. I like to feed it light. My imagination is still as wild as it was when I was a lil' kid. Hence I'm a creative. Mina, all those dark spaces ha ke di rate. Ha keep rate lefifi. At all!" tweeted `Cassper.