Lady Zamar is mourning the death of her friends in Rolls-Royce crash

According to SowetanLIVE, the Rolls-Royce Wraith collided head-on with three other vehicles. It is stated the speeding Rolls-Royce veered off the road and hit a tree before going up in flames, according to an eyewitness.

Danny Kuwanga told police that with the help of three unidentified men, Ginimbi’s body was pulled away from the burning car but three passengers were trapped and consumed by the flames.

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of four people that included Genius Kadungure in a fatal road traffic accident along Borrowdale Road.

“Three people were burnt when the vehicle caught fire after it clashed with a Honda Fit head-on as the driver overtook another car near Philadelphia.”

Two of those who burnt to death were identified as Adams, a model, and fitness trainer Amuli.