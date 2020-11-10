Lady Zamar is mourning the death of her friends in Rolls-Royce crash
The singer took to social media to mourn the death of her friends expressing how heartbroken she was by their passing.
Alichia and Moana died in a car accident that also claimed the life of Zimbabwean businessman Genius Kadungure.
Today is just sad 😢😔Rest In Peace Ginimbi, Alichia, Kareem and Moana 🇿🇼💔 #RIPGinimbi #RIPMoana #RIPAlichiaAdams— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) November 8, 2020
My heart is shattered 💔💔💔💔 #RIPAlichiaAdams #RIPMoana pic.twitter.com/OUUJ2FwFfj— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) November 8, 2020
Danny Kuwanga told police that with the help of three unidentified men, Ginimbi’s body was pulled away from the burning car but three passengers were trapped and consumed by the flames.
Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of four people that included Genius Kadungure in a fatal road traffic accident along Borrowdale Road.
“Three people were burnt when the vehicle caught fire after it clashed with a Honda Fit head-on as the driver overtook another car near Philadelphia.”
Two of those who burnt to death were identified as Adams, a model, and fitness trainer Amuli.