Lady Zamar is mourning the death of her friends in Rolls-Royce crash

10 November 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Musician Lady Zamar mourns the death of two friends who died in an accident on Sunday.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Songstress Lady Zamar is mourning the death of her friends Alichia Adams and Michelle “Moana” Amuli who both died in an accident involving a Rolls-Royce on Sunday.
 

The singer took to social media to mourn the death of her friends expressing how heartbroken she was by their passing.

Alichia and Moana died in a car accident that also claimed the life of Zimbabwean businessman Genius Kadungure.

According to SowetanLIVE, the Rolls-Royce Wraith collided head-on with three other vehicles. It is stated the speeding Rolls-Royce veered off the road and hit a tree before going up in flames, according to an eyewitness.
 

Danny Kuwanga told police that with the help of three unidentified men, Ginimbi’s body was pulled away from the burning car but three passengers were trapped and consumed by the flames.

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of four people that included Genius Kadungure in a fatal road traffic accident along Borrowdale Road.

 

“Three people were burnt when the vehicle caught fire after it clashed with a Honda Fit head-on as the driver overtook another car near Philadelphia.”

Two of those who burnt to death were identified as Adams, a model, and fitness trainer Amuli.

