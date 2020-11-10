Ms Cosmo shares her body image battle after contraceptive pill made her gain weight

Radio presenter and DJ Ms Cosmo has lifted the lid on how she lost her confidence last year due to gaining too much “water weight” on her body.

The 5FM radio presenter took to Twitter and shared her body image battles where she discovered that “happiness was a state of mind”.

In a thread that got many tweeps talking, Ms Cosmo explained that last year her gynaecologist put her on a pill that made her gain a lot of weight.

Even though she routinely hit the gym and was on a decent diet, there was nothing she could do at the time to curb her weight gain.

“Last year I went through the most via my body. My Gynae put me on a contraceptive pill that made me gain water weight.”

Ms Cosmo then added that she soon realised that it was the pill that made her gain all that weight, and decided to change it. She was able to get herself back not only physically but mentally as well.