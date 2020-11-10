TshisaLIVE

Ms Cosmo shares her body image battle after contraceptive pill made her gain weight

10 November 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Ms Cosmo speaks out about the body woes she faced last year.
Image: Ms Cosmo/ Instagram

Radio presenter and DJ Ms Cosmo has lifted the lid on how she lost her confidence last year due to gaining too much “water weight” on her body. 

The 5FM radio presenter took to Twitter and shared her body image battles where she discovered that “happiness was a state of mind”.

In a thread that got many tweeps talking, Ms Cosmo explained that last year her gynaecologist put her on a pill that made her gain a lot of weight. 

Even though she routinely hit the gym and was on a decent diet, there was nothing she could do at the time to curb her weight gain.

Last year I went through the most via my body. My Gynae put me on a contraceptive pill that made me gain water weight.”

Ms Cosmo then added that she soon realised that it was the pill that made her gain all that weight, and decided to change it. She was able to get herself back not only physically but mentally as well. 

The DJ explained how it took her time to love herself and appreciate her body. She added that while she wasn't one to chase perfection, she recognised and acknowledged that her happiness is her own responsibility.

Ms Cosmo said she was telling her body image story to her fans as a way to motivate them on the importance of self-love. 

She encouraged others to always be intentional about finding their path back to their joy. 

“I’m not perfect, but definitely more confident and watching what I eat, coupled with some exercise (even though I’m still lazy for the gym), I manage with netball. Small things can throw you off course, it’s up to you to find your path back to happiness,” she tweeted.

