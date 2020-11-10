Simz Ngema shows us more of baby Tiyani & Mzansi is living for the cuteness!

Actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema took to Instagram to show off her newborn son Tiyani Chinyani and the internet can't get enough of the mommy-son cuteness.

The year 2020 really was the “Year of Simz Ngema”. The past may not have been easy on the star but she has made her way back into the hearts of Mzansi with her latest career moves and personal life.

From publicly introducing herself as TV personality Tino Chinyani's bae to taking us on her pregnancy journey, fans only have love for Simz flourishing!

The star took to Instagram with a picture of herself showing off her post-pregnancy weight loss. Baby Tiyani was captured in the moment with his mummy and the internet was living for the cuteness!