Simz Ngema shows us more of baby Tiyani & Mzansi is living for the cuteness!
Actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema took to Instagram to show off her newborn son Tiyani Chinyani and the internet can't get enough of the mommy-son cuteness.
The year 2020 really was the “Year of Simz Ngema”. The past may not have been easy on the star but she has made her way back into the hearts of Mzansi with her latest career moves and personal life.
From publicly introducing herself as TV personality Tino Chinyani's bae to taking us on her pregnancy journey, fans only have love for Simz flourishing!
The star took to Instagram with a picture of herself showing off her post-pregnancy weight loss. Baby Tiyani was captured in the moment with his mummy and the internet was living for the cuteness!
Friends, family and the internet expressed their joy and happiness for seeing Tiyani's first steps into Instagram. That mom and son kinda love attracted comments of love from daddy Tino, Ntando Duma, Gail Mabalane and Gugu Gumede.
“My everything,” said Tino.
In a heartfelt response, Simz and baby Tiyani expressed their love for dad in a #ChinyaniFamilyMoment.
“We love you daddy,” replied Simz.
Since giving birth, the star has been candid about losing weight and exercise. In an Instagram post, Simz told fans that she doesn't feel the pressure to get to her pre-preggo bod but will resume her fitness journey as soon as she is ready.
“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kg [I enjoy eating] but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape.
“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please. Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.