'The world is sending so much love to Americans', Nandi Madida tells Taraji P. Henson

“The world is sending so much love to all Americans. May we see real and meaningful change, especially for our people. Proud of you, my sister.”

These are the words of local singer and actress Nandi Madida to US actress Taraji P. Henson, who took to Instagram to celebrate Joe Biden's victory in the US elections.

Taraji had shared a viral video of Biden's impassioned speech about apartheid and the need to support South Africans who were victims of the regime.

According to Independent UK, the video is from 1986. Biden was speaking during a senate hearing involving former US president Ronald Reagan's former secretary of state, George Schultz.

“We have favourites in SA, the people who are being repressed by that ugly white regime. We have favourites. Our loyalty is not to SA but to South Africans, and they are majority black. They are being excoriated. It is not to some stupid puppet government over there, it is not to the Afrikaner regime, we have no loyalty to them," Biden says in the video.