TshisaLIVE

'The world is sending so much love to Americans', Nandi Madida tells Taraji P. Henson

10 November 2020 - 06:00
Nandi Madida said she hoped to see 'real and meaningful change' in America.
Nandi Madida said she hoped to see 'real and meaningful change' in America.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

“The world is sending so much love to all Americans. May we see real and meaningful change, especially for our people. Proud of you, my sister.”

These are the words of local singer and actress Nandi Madida to US actress Taraji P. Henson, who took to Instagram to celebrate Joe Biden's victory in the US elections.

Taraji had shared a viral video of Biden's impassioned speech about apartheid and the need to support South Africans who were victims of the regime.

According to Independent UK, the video is from 1986. Biden was speaking during a senate hearing involving former US president Ronald Reagan's former secretary of state, George Schultz.

“We have favourites in SA, the people who are being repressed by that ugly white regime. We have favourites. Our loyalty is not to SA but to South Africans, and they are majority black. They are being excoriated. It is not to some stupid puppet government over there, it is not to the Afrikaner regime, we have no loyalty to them," Biden says in the video.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost from @nandi_madida

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

The video was a repost from Nandi, who had shared it along with scores of other South Africans who expressed their support for Biden on social media.

Nandi said she hopes Biden continues to speak out against injustice and oppression of black people.

She described the treatment of African-American people “for 400+ years” as “beyond inhumane". 

In his acceptance speech on Saturday, Biden extended a heartfelt thank you to black voters for their support.

“Especially at those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb, the Africa- American community stood up again for me. You've always had my back and I'll have yours,” he said.

Ramaphosa congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris after they were confirmed as victors ...
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | Joe Biden is the next president of the US, multiple networks report

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including ...
News
2 days ago

Biden wins presidential race in a deeply divided United States, several networks say

Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, several major television networks said.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Tshepi Vundla gets real about her son's freak accident: I hated myself TshisaLIVE
  2. Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside 'Skeem Saam' Pebetsi Matlaila's big day and all her feels! TshisaLIVE
  4. Boity: It’s refreshing that I can take snuff in public without anyone giving me ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee scores high in top 100 world DJs list TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X