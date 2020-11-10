'The world is sending so much love to Americans', Nandi Madida tells Taraji P. Henson
“The world is sending so much love to all Americans. May we see real and meaningful change, especially for our people. Proud of you, my sister.”
These are the words of local singer and actress Nandi Madida to US actress Taraji P. Henson, who took to Instagram to celebrate Joe Biden's victory in the US elections.
Taraji had shared a viral video of Biden's impassioned speech about apartheid and the need to support South Africans who were victims of the regime.
According to Independent UK, the video is from 1986. Biden was speaking during a senate hearing involving former US president Ronald Reagan's former secretary of state, George Schultz.
“We have favourites in SA, the people who are being repressed by that ugly white regime. We have favourites. Our loyalty is not to SA but to South Africans, and they are majority black. They are being excoriated. It is not to some stupid puppet government over there, it is not to the Afrikaner regime, we have no loyalty to them," Biden says in the video.
The video was a repost from Nandi, who had shared it along with scores of other South Africans who expressed their support for Biden on social media.
Nandi said she hopes Biden continues to speak out against injustice and oppression of black people.
She described the treatment of African-American people “for 400+ years” as “beyond inhumane".
I hope Joe Biden leads by these principals because what the world has witnessed for 400 years + being done to African Americans in America has been beyond inhumane, we must never forget that they were the very same people that built America. With that said can’t wait to see my American friends to celebrate what will hopefully be a new dawn 🇺🇸 🎉🍾... 2020 is the year she thinks she is 😅
In his acceptance speech on Saturday, Biden extended a heartfelt thank you to black voters for their support.
“Especially at those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb, the Africa- American community stood up again for me. You've always had my back and I'll have yours,” he said.