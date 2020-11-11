AKA shares that 'Energy' has 'gone gold', Twitter reacts

While many didn't understand AKA's motive behind sharing the news, others took to his mentions and shared mixed reactions about Energy going “presumably” going gold.

Some tweeps even went as far as accusing the Supa Mega of “cooking” gold plaques, while others said they'll believe him when they see the real thing.

While he didn't anticipate Energy going gold so soon, earlier this week AKA stated that his Bhovamania EP would go double platinum to show up his haters.

He took to Twitter to remind his haters that he is a force to be reckoned with, and his EP was going to do well on the charts

“When this thing goes double platinum, we are going to rub it in faces like it's never been seen before,” AKA arrogantly tweeted.