AKA shares that 'Energy' has 'gone gold', Twitter reacts

11 November 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA keeps collecting wins this year.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Talk about “Levels” ... rapper AKA has revealed that his song Energy has reached “gold status” but the Twitter streets aren't too convinced.

With huge excitement that his single has achieved a “great” milestone, AKA took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a DM he received from Nota Baloyi, giving him the good news.

Though he was told not to share the “good” news yet, AKA ignored Nota's instructions and posted the screenshot on Twitter with a caption, “God is great”.

While many didn't understand AKA's motive behind sharing the news, others took to his mentions and shared mixed reactions about Energy going “presumably” going gold.

Some tweeps even went as far as accusing the Supa Mega of “cooking” gold plaques, while others said they'll believe him when they see the real thing.

While he didn't anticipate Energy going gold so soon, earlier this week AKA stated that his Bhovamania EP would go double platinum to show up his haters.

He took to Twitter to remind his haters that he is a force to be reckoned with, and his EP was going to do well on the charts

“When this thing goes double platinum, we are going to rub it in faces like it's never been seen before,” AKA arrogantly tweeted.

