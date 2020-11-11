Khuli Chana apologises for on-air technical difficulties during 'The Originators'
Sometimes, mistakes just happen. It's almost impossible to avoid them and all we can do is pick ourselves up, apologise and move on.
Tswa Daar hitmaker Khuli Chana's docu-series follows the lives of trailblazing Mzansi artists and behind-the-scenes views of producing their sound.
The show premiered on the DStv channel Trace Urban. However, there were technical issues while the series was on the air. Producer Khuli Chana took to Twitter to apologise for the difficulties on behalf of all parties involved, including musician Focalistic.
“On behalf of Trace Urban International, Focalistic and The Originators team I’d like to apologise to all the viewers for the technical glitch. It's beyond my control. I am hacked but I promise to make it up to you all,” wrote Khuli Chana.
BOLOI!!! ☹️ On behalf of @TRACE_Inter @FOCALISTIC and #TheOriginators team I’d like to apologize to all the viewers for the technical glitch.Its beyond my control,I am hacked but I promise to make it up to you all🙏🏽— #TheOriginators (@KhuliChana) November 9, 2020
The star reassured worried fans that the technical errors have been fixed and the repeat later in the week will deliver as planned.
Though the star's documentary series has tongues wagging, Khuli's personal life has also been eventful.
Recently, Khuli and wife Lamiez Holworthy celebrated one year of marriage. The muso couple took to Instagram to share the joys of marriage with their fans.
“On this day a year ago, your uncles brought quite a few cows and the rest is history. Thank you for being my happy Wame, I wouldn’t want to do this life thing with anyone else. I’d choose you over and over again!” said Lamiez.