Khuli Chana apologises for on-air technical difficulties during 'The Originators'

Producer and rapper Khuli Chana took to Twitter to apologise for a problem on the technical side of things on his music documentary The Originators on Trace Urban.

Sometimes, mistakes just happen. It's almost impossible to avoid them and all we can do is pick ourselves up, apologise and move on.

Tswa Daar hitmaker Khuli Chana's docu-series follows the lives of trailblazing Mzansi artists and behind-the-scenes views of producing their sound.

The show premiered on the DStv channel Trace Urban. However, there were technical issues while the series was on the air. Producer Khuli Chana took to Twitter to apologise for the difficulties on behalf of all parties involved, including musician Focalistic.

“On behalf of Trace Urban International, Focalistic and The Originators team I’d like to apologise to all the viewers for the technical glitch. It's beyond my control. I am hacked but I promise to make it up to you all,” wrote Khuli Chana.