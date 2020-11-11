LISTEN | Traditional healer 'backs' Jackie Phamotse’s claim that celebs use ‘dark magic’ to get wealth
'I personally specialise with celebrities, pastors and all sorts of prominent people'
After raising more than a few eyebrows on social media with her comments about “rich people using snakes to acquire wealth”, award-winning author Jackie Phamotse has teamed up with veteran traditional healer Gogo Bathini Mbatha to dissect the topic.
On Monday evening, Jackie took to Instagram to share an IGTV Live video in which she accused some famous faces in the entertainment industry of using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to achieve success.
In the video, the controversial author claimed some celebs' lifestyles don't translate to the “gigs” they have.
As her name became a trending topic on Twitter, sparking a massive debate about whether snakes were really being used as a tool for success, Jackie put TshisaLIVE in touch with traditional expert Gogo Bathini.
In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Gogo Bathini validated Jackie's claims that snakes were used to acquire riches. He also revealed that he specialises in dealing with celebrities and politicians, but wouldn't be drawn into revealing any names.
“A snake, if it is well bred with the right muti on it, can make your business go from one to 100. I personally specialise with celebrities, pastors, all sorts of prominent people, entrepreneurs, business people, a lot.
“If I were to be given the right to talk, I could mention a lot of celebrity and political names and you would be shocked.”
Here is what they had to say:
Gogo Bathini shared that birds also bring good luck.
“As you can hear, there are birds chirping in the background in their little cage. They form part of what I do as a traditional healer besides snakes. There's a lot I can do for many people.”
The traditional healer revealed the types of snakes that were apparently used to bring one riches.
“The snakes are not the same in everybody. It's either a snake as a pet or a snake to bring wealth. It's not the same.
“Other snakes bring luck without sleeping with anyone. Some snakes bring luck with the terms and conditions of sleeping with somebody [sexually sleeping with the snake]. I have samples of snakes that bring luck without sleeping with anyone.”
Speaking about the overwhelming response on social media, Jackie told TshisaLIVE she was glad people were talking about the topic.
“I'm quite glad people are speaking about it, and I hope they are speaking about it to enlighten and educate themselves on the issue at hand, being ukuthwala or cults. It's a global phenomenon which is not new to the black tradition.
“What we need to do is to understand the positive and negatives regarding these practices. I hope people soak in the knowledge that has been imparted from specialists, from sangomas, from myself. Even in my recent book [Eagle] I speak very widely about sex cults.”
WARNING: Please don't try to keep a snake that could be harmful and without proper supervision from an expert