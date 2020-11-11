LISTEN | Traditional healer 'backs' Jackie Phamotse’s claim that celebs use ‘dark magic’ to get wealth

After raising more than a few eyebrows on social media with her comments about “rich people using snakes to acquire wealth”, award-winning author Jackie Phamotse has teamed up with veteran traditional healer Gogo Bathini Mbatha to dissect the topic.

On Monday evening, Jackie took to Instagram to share an IGTV Live video in which she accused some famous faces in the entertainment industry of using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to achieve success.

In the video, the controversial author claimed some celebs' lifestyles don't translate to the “gigs” they have.

As her name became a trending topic on Twitter, sparking a massive debate about whether snakes were really being used as a tool for success, Jackie put TshisaLIVE in touch with traditional expert Gogo Bathini.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Gogo Bathini validated Jackie's claims that snakes were used to acquire riches. He also revealed that he specialises in dealing with celebrities and politicians, but wouldn't be drawn into revealing any names.

“A snake, if it is well bred with the right muti on it, can make your business go from one to 100. I personally specialise with celebrities, pastors, all sorts of prominent people, entrepreneurs, business people, a lot.

“If I were to be given the right to talk, I could mention a lot of celebrity and political names and you would be shocked.”

Here is what they had to say: