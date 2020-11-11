The Fergusons take a stand against sexual harassment on set

The Fergusons are ensuring that the actors in their popular telenovela, The Queen, are in the know when it comes to sexual harassment and discrimination on set.

Shona and Connie Ferguson were recently applauded by Swift SA, an organisation committed to gender equality in the entertainment industry. The power couple recently welcomed a workshop by the organisation, which said the set is a place where equality is of utmost importance.

Taking to Instagram, the organisation posted a snap with the Fergusons, thanking them and the cast for “opening their minds and hearts and took the pledge to play their role in ending harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industry”.

“The leadership of Ferguson Films is in full support of the sexual harassment impact workshop held on the set of The Queen.

“Big thanks to the cast and crew who opened their minds and hearts and took the pledge to play their role in ending harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industry.”