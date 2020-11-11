The Fergusons take a stand against sexual harassment on set
The Fergusons are ensuring that the actors in their popular telenovela, The Queen, are in the know when it comes to sexual harassment and discrimination on set.
Shona and Connie Ferguson were recently applauded by Swift SA, an organisation committed to gender equality in the entertainment industry. The power couple recently welcomed a workshop by the organisation, which said the set is a place where equality is of utmost importance.
Taking to Instagram, the organisation posted a snap with the Fergusons, thanking them and the cast for “opening their minds and hearts and took the pledge to play their role in ending harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industry”.
“The leadership of Ferguson Films is in full support of the sexual harassment impact workshop held on the set of The Queen.
“Big thanks to the cast and crew who opened their minds and hearts and took the pledge to play their role in ending harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industry.”
While the Fergusons are curbing sexual harassment on The Queen, in July actress Mandisa Nduna spoke out about being groped and cornered on set.
The actress opened up about the sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of unnamed directors, actors and even funders. She took to Twitter and shared her stories in solidarity with other actresses who have exposed perpetrators who have continued to violate them on sets.
Mandisa revealed she wanted to make it clear the harassment they endured had nothing to do with what they were wearing at the time.
She said revealed she was speaking from personal experiences.
“I can tell you it’s not about how we dress on set or if we’re even interested in men at all. Predators don’t care. I’ve been harassed by directors, actors and even funders! Groped, cornered, you name it. You’re threatened with blacklisting if you make noise.”
The actress said actors, female and male, were not oblivious to this conduct happening on sets on which they have worked.
She claimed everyone, from crew to cast, is aware of the sexual harassment but mostly opt to say nothing because they don't want to lose their jobs.