WATCH | Here's why Nomzamo Mbatha plans to stay in the US for a while

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 November 2020 - 15:00
Nomzamo Mbatha wants to make it big as a South African actress in the US.
Image: Via Instagram

As we all wait with bated breath for the release of Coming To America 2 so we can see actress Nomzamo Mbatha shine, she's revealed fans can look forward to more  international projects because she is set on making her name abroad.

Unfortunately for people who hope to bump into the actress at a local mall for a selfie and an autograph, her days in SA will always be numbered because sis shared that she intends on staying overseas a while longer.

The actress revealed the logic behind her nomad lifestyle while in conversation with Sizwe Dhlomo on Kaya FM.

“I'm gonna stay there for a long time,” she said when Sizwe asked if she intended to come home soon after Covid-19 pushed most processes to being done digitally, including auditions.

“SA is really genuinely far, so the move was always just to be closer to the pulse so that if you are needed for studio or camera tests, you are right there, not like I  have to get on a flight and get there.  I am going to be there (the US) for a long time. Also, I am such a nomad,” she said.

The actress, who is most popular for her role as Thandeka on Isibaya, said she was forever grateful she got to win Mzansi over through playing a powerful storyline that showcased black love in its purest form, between a father and his daughter.

“It was missing at the time and I'm so glad Isibaya brought that. It was amazing and it was intentional that we wanted to have a beautiful father and daughter bond,” she said.

Watch the interview below:

