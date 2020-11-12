TshisaLIVE

Cindy Mahlangu to return to 'The Queen': I thought she died

12 November 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Cindy Mahlangu is set to make a comeback to 'The Queen'.
Cindy Mahlangu is set to make a comeback to 'The Queen'.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Talk about a plot twist. Aactress Cindy Mahlangu is set to make a return to the much-loved telenovela The Queen this week.

Cindy, who plays the character of Siyanda on Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela, was shot by Goodness, played by Zenande Mfenyana, as she presumably made her exit from the show in June. 

While many thought she had died, the show took to Instagram to announce that viewers would get to watch Siyanda on their screens again.

The caption read: "Hope y'all are ready to watch your girl Cindy Mahlangu as she makes her highly anticipated return on The Queen this week."

The show also shared a teaser of how Siyanda was going to be reintroduced on the show. 

In June, Siyanda’s death was overshadowed by Shaka's return in the same episode.

Although Shaka’s return was very brief, he made a memorable scene that had fans wondering where Shaka's storyline was going.

Now that Siyanda is "back from the dead", some fans can't help but share their excitement about her return while others criticised the show for bringing back dead characters. 

Here are some reactions: 

The Fergusons take a stand against sexual harassment on set

Actors on 'The Queen' have pledged to play their part in ending harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industry.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

A glimpse into the life of Wentworth's slain ‘drug queen’

Alleged drug queen Simone Muriel Jasmin died the way she lived, reduced to a statistic in a hail of bullets from a hired gun.
News
3 days ago

'It's a bit daunting': Gillian Anderson on playing Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

The actress said she used no prosthetics but relied on body language and vocal idiosyncrasies to capture Thatcher's appearance.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Kat Ncala hopes to groom the next Zozi through her modelling academy

'I always wanted to be an influential figure in the pageant industry,' says the celeb who has launched the KN International Model Academy.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jackie Phamotse believes celebs use 'dark magic' to accumulate wealth TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Traditional healer 'backs' Jackie Phamotse’s claim that celebs use ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Reckless' actions & deleted tweets: Inside Penny Lebyane & K Naomi’s spicy TL ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Lady Zamar is mourning the death of her friends in Rolls-Royce crash TshisaLIVE
  5. Letoya Makhene’s fiancée Lebo Keswa shares deets of their lobola journey TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
X