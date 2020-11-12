Jackie Phamotse 'in deep prayer' after speaking on 'celebs using dark magic for wealth'
“I’m in deep prayer they want me voiceless,” she said.
Since casting the spotlight on some of Mzansi's famous faces apparently using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to achieve success, award-winning author Jackie Phamotse is in deep prayer with fears of being silenced.
In an IGTV Live video that generated over 100,000 views, Jackie said: “I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently. They will make you believe that they've got gigs, they've got endorsements. They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions.
“But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes,” Jackie claimed.
Jackie’s name soon made it on the Twitter trends list generating mixed reactions. Some people called her out for “seeking attention”, while others thanked her for opening up a much-needed conversation such as “ukuthwala”.
With all the backlash and praise she received on social media, Jackie lifted the lid on allegations that people wanted to silence her.
She took to Instagram and said, “The Bare Nation is strong man. I don’t even have to say a damn thing. Thank you for defending me, honestly I was drained and need time to pray.
“You are fighting my battles and it’s hard I know. But remember why we are doing this ... we have to protect our youth because they don’t know better.”
Jackie claimed SA had “weak leaders” and that she was trying to do her best to help those she can.
“I promise you it’s painful to be the only one standing up and voicing out issues but I know someone needs help. Don’t let them silence us.”
Jackie revealed she was in “deep prayer” as some people want to see her voiceless. “I won’t give up now. I promise, please don’t give up on me.”
LISTEN | Traditional healer 'backs' Jackie Phamotse’s claim that celebs use ‘dark magic’ to get wealth
View this post on Instagram
THE BARE NATION IS STRONG MAN!!!! I DON’T EVEN HAVE TO SAY A DAMN THING! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR DEFENDING ME, HONESTLY I WAS DRAINED AND NEED TIME TO PRAY. YOU ARE FIGHTING MY BATTLES AND IT’S HARD I KNOW. BUT REMEMBER WHY WE ARE DOING THIS.... WE HAVE TO PROTECT OUR YOUTH BECAUSE THEY DON’T KNOW BETTER. WE HAVE WEAK LEADERS. I AM TRULY TRYING MY BEST TO HELP THOSE I CAN. I PROMISE YOU IT’S PAINFUL TO BE THE ONLY ONE STANDING UP AND VOICING OUT ISSUES BUT I KNOW SOMEONE NEEDS HELP. DON’T LET THEM SILENCE US!!!! I GOT A MAJOR SHOUT OUT FROM THIS QUEEN @OWAMIEHLONGWANE ON YOUTUBE! THANK YOU SO MUCH NINJA! I RESPECT YOUR WORK. I AM IN DEEP PRAYER. THEY WANT ME VOICELESS, I WON’T GIVE UP NOW! I PROMISE!!! PLEASE DON’T GIVE UP ON ME! I’M DOING MY BEST. TO MY NEW FOLLOWERS, PLEASE BE KIND... I’M JUST TRYING TO BE BETTER AND TEACH OTHERS NOT TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES I HAVE. YOU DON’T HAVE TO BELIEVE ME BUT JUST LISTEN... TIME AND EXPERIENCE WILL MAKE YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT I STAND FOR. MY HEART IS OPEN, P.S ENJOY THE BOOKS THEY WILL SAVE MANY OF YOU!
All week, Jackie had people talking sparking a massive debate about whether snakes were really being used as a tool for success. In a bid to prove her statement, she put TshisaLIVE in touch with traditional expert Gogo Bathini.
In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Gogo Bathini validated Jackie's claims that snakes were used to acquire riches. He also revealed that he specialises in dealing with celebrities and politicians, but wouldn't be drawn into revealing any names.
“A snake, if it is well bred with the right muti on it, can make your business go from one to 100. I personally specialise with celebrities, pastors, all sorts of prominent people, entrepreneurs, business people, a lot.
“If I were to be given the right to talk, I could mention a lot of celebrity and political names and you would be shocked.”