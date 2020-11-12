Mzansi reacts to Ferguson Films’ 'Kings of Joburg' being SA’s latest addition to Netflix

After teasing Mzansi with snippets of their upcoming project Kings Of Joburg, media moguls Shona and Connie Ferguson finally announced on Wednesday that they've entered into a partnership with Netflix to give the people what they want!

The power couple who, through their company Ferguson Films, have given Mzansi productions such as Igazi and The Queen, opened up about their first partnership with the online streaming service.

“When I created Kings Of Joburg, I wanted to root the show in elements of love, family, conflict and power. The premise of the series is centred on the question: 'Am I my brother's keeper?' and this narrative is explored in all six episodes,” Shona explained. “The mystical and thriller side of the story is inspired by the folk tales that I grew up learning about from my late father, Peter Harry Ferguson. These stories kept me up at night and gave me nightmares but I had to bring them to life in a tale of human conflict.”

Shona and Connie went back to what they know and love, and used actors they've worked with before to breathe life into the vision they had for the series.

Shona stars as Simon “Vader” Masire, a member of the KOJ brotherhood and the eldest of the Masire siblings. Zolisa Xaluva portrays the role of Mogomotsi “Mo” Masire, Simon’s young brother and an ex-convict who finds himself having to choose between the life that got him in jail, and honouring his responsibilities to the legacy of a crime family and older brother he loves. SK Khoza, Abdul Khoza, TK Sebothoma, Buhle Samuels, Tsholofelo Matshaba and Cindy Mahlangu are some of the familiar faces fans can expect to see in the series.

Connie also shared how excited she was to showcase a Ferguson Films project on the global stage.

“We’re living in exciting times where the world is becoming smaller and smaller. What used to be out of reach is now a stone's throw away! With Kings Of Joburg, we are taking SA and Africa to the world and bringing the world to SA,” she said.

Watch the trailer below: