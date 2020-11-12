Mzansi reacts to Ferguson Films’ 'Kings of Joburg' being SA’s latest addition to Netflix
After teasing Mzansi with snippets of their upcoming project Kings Of Joburg, media moguls Shona and Connie Ferguson finally announced on Wednesday that they've entered into a partnership with Netflix to give the people what they want!
The power couple who, through their company Ferguson Films, have given Mzansi productions such as Igazi and The Queen, opened up about their first partnership with the online streaming service.
“When I created Kings Of Joburg, I wanted to root the show in elements of love, family, conflict and power. The premise of the series is centred on the question: 'Am I my brother's keeper?' and this narrative is explored in all six episodes,” Shona explained. “The mystical and thriller side of the story is inspired by the folk tales that I grew up learning about from my late father, Peter Harry Ferguson. These stories kept me up at night and gave me nightmares but I had to bring them to life in a tale of human conflict.”
Shona and Connie went back to what they know and love, and used actors they've worked with before to breathe life into the vision they had for the series.
Shona stars as Simon “Vader” Masire, a member of the KOJ brotherhood and the eldest of the Masire siblings. Zolisa Xaluva portrays the role of Mogomotsi “Mo” Masire, Simon’s young brother and an ex-convict who finds himself having to choose between the life that got him in jail, and honouring his responsibilities to the legacy of a crime family and older brother he loves. SK Khoza, Abdul Khoza, TK Sebothoma, Buhle Samuels, Tsholofelo Matshaba and Cindy Mahlangu are some of the familiar faces fans can expect to see in the series.
Connie also shared how excited she was to showcase a Ferguson Films project on the global stage.
“We’re living in exciting times where the world is becoming smaller and smaller. What used to be out of reach is now a stone's throw away! With Kings Of Joburg, we are taking SA and Africa to the world and bringing the world to SA,” she said.
Watch the trailer below:
The 6-part series delves into legacy building, fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and the effects of crime and African masculinity on families and society at large. The show will premiere on December 4.
Meanwhile, Mzansi had mixed feelings about the project.
Many said the Fergusons “recycled” actors and storylines while others praised them for sticking to their “winning” recipe.
Here are the reactions below:
Fergusons this, Fergusons that... Oksalayo you'll watch 😂 pic.twitter.com/6Mj448sVCN— name cannot be blank (@Sphiwe_Mbatha1) November 11, 2020
You can say whatever you want to say but the Fergusons have no fresh content to give us , they recycle same actors with similar storylines 🙄🙄🙄— Hayi Suxoka!! (@aphelelejody) November 11, 2020
There is nothing new and fresh about their content, they are so predictable
But hey they’ve money for their shitty storylines ♥️♥️
If Fergusons were white, none of this negative noise would have surfaced. Black on black suffering from Pull Him/Her Down Syndrome. pic.twitter.com/zSGFPS2C4Z— LeleMbinda 🇿🇦 (@LeleMbinda) November 11, 2020
Tweeps logging onto Netflix on the 4th of December to watch #KingsOfJoburg, after complaining that the Fergusons recyle actors & storylines. pic.twitter.com/UYZJfgzFV2— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister_) November 11, 2020
The Fergusons don't play hey🔥🔥 https://t.co/ii4yiT5zmN pic.twitter.com/7mLRZZZ0an— The Chariot 🦂 (@Okaana_kElenga) November 11, 2020
One thing about the Fergusons is they don’t give one fuck about what you’ll say about them— Lukhanyo Radebe (@LukhanyoRN) November 11, 2020
They just keep gathering all their riches while you buy 16MB of data with your last R10 to rant and disrespect them🤷🏾♂️😗 pic.twitter.com/E1owX12p1s
Fergusons this, Fergusons that. Go watch SkeemSaam, UZalo and sleep if you have problem with their content and recycling 🙄#Fergusons pic.twitter.com/TS4GyoFs6K— Doctor Ace 🎓 (@Aceman_____) November 11, 2020
All I know is the Fergusons work hard. pic.twitter.com/CGgmfZb4yw— ZimKhitha (@zimkhitha4) November 11, 2020