Nina Hastie to the DA: 'Please go start your own country'

12 November 2020 - 09:17 By Masego Seemela
Nina Hastie is gatvol with the DA.
Image: John Liebenberg

Comedian Nina Hastie wants the DA to “start their own country” after the political party “failed to address the real issue” regarding the clashes that took place at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town earlier this week.

Nina like many social media users took to Twitter to call out the DA for not showing equality and missing the mark on the issue at hand.

This after the ruling party in the Western Cape took to Twitter to “condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing threatening attempts by the EFF to bend society to its will by interfering where it has absolutely no business to be”.

Feeling that the DA wasn't being fair in addressing the issue, Nina asked the DA to “go start their own country because this country is for all South Africans ... where people are treated with dignity”.  

She also called them out for not having enough black leaders in the party.

On Monday, tension erupted between white parents and EFF members who gathered to protest against alleged racism at the school.

The EFF members arrived at the school after reports that some parents held a social event that was attended only by white pupils.

The school has 250 matric pupils, but only 78 — all white — attended the matric gathering which the organisers, school, and Western Cape education department told Sunday Times Daily was a private event.

The protests turned ugly when violent clashes erupted between EFF members and residents.

Parents confronted the EFF protesters and a fight broke out. Pictures and videos of the violence were circulated on social media, leading many to share their outrage on the matter.

