SNAPS | The good, the fab and the fugly! Inside the #Feathers12

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 November 2020 - 11:00
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung walked away with the Drama Queen Of The Year at the 2020 Feathers Awards.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Despite the rain clouds that threatened to block the sparkles and glitter of the annual Feathers Awards, the closed event was still as glamorous as can be with stars of the LGBTQI+ community, their supporters, friends, hags and fans dressed to the nines!

The awards, which also count for one of the most anticipated social events of the year, aims to celebrate people whose deeds shine bright in support of the rainbow community.

Now in their 12th year, the Feathers have evolved from an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of LGBTIQ+ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year.

“With the current ongoing global pandemic, we made a call that the show must go on, obviously respecting all government regulations. Now in our 12th year, the main reason hosting these awards during this trying period, was to continue celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community and turn up the love. Every year, we come together to celebrate our diversity and also inclusion for all and we felt we need it even more so in 2020,” said co-founder of the Feathers, Thami Kotlolo.

Even though the event was held behind closed doors, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, nobody dared to dim down the glitter or shine!

Here are some snaps of the people who showed up and showed off:

Screenshot from Thishiwe Z.
Image: Instagram/Thishiwe Ziqubu
Screenshot from Siv N.
Image: Instagram/Siv Ngesi
Screenshot from Master KG.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

Here's the full list of the winners

Best Styled Individual

  • Thishiwe Ziqubu  

Hunk of The Year

  • Gorata Nzimande

Hot Chick of The Year

  • Siphesihle Ndaba

Sports Personality of The Year

  • Siya Kolisi

Best Rainbow Parenting

  • Napo Masheane

Best LGBTQI Student Movement

  • Rainbow UCT

Best LGBTQI Initiative: Public Sector

  • Do Better

Best LGBTQI Initiative: Private Sector

  • Engage Men's Health

Diva Extraordinaire of The Year

  • Refiloe Modiselle

Media Award of The Year

  • Motswako

Social Media Personality of The Year

  • Coconut Kelz  

Cutest Couple of The Year

  • Sape & Vaivi  

Role Model of The Year

  • Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe  

Drama Queen of The Year

  • Somizi and Dinner kwa Somizi

Socialite of The Year

  • Olwee

Musician of The Year

  • Master KG  

Fag Hag of The Year

  • Shumi Dantile
  • Siv Ngezi  

African Feather of the Year

  • Frank Mugisha

