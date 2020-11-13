Ayanda Thabethe drops some wisdom about leading a private life

Even though her career opens her up to public scrutiny, TV personality Ayanda Thabethe dropped a few gems that she’s learnt about privacy.

Ayanda spoke out about how she had come to the realisation that life was so much more peaceful when people minded their own business. She told followers on Twitter that she wished she had learnt sooner that leading a private life brought a sense of peace.

Ayanda also spoke about how some “failures made the journey sweeter,” even though it was important to take some L's in private.

“Some opportunities land on your lap and others need you to go after them. At times you’ll win and sometimes you’ll fail.

“The failure will make the wins much sweeter and the complexity of the journey will give you an appreciation for the successful outcomes. Own race. Own pace,” she wrote in her tweet where she motivated her 179k followers.