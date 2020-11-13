Cassper Nyovest on being hated on by trolls: I'm not doing this anymore!

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again vowed to ignore the hate after he was trolled by a user on Twitter that left the star hella frustrated.

Cassper is known for clapping back hard at some of the shade that gets thrown his way on a daily basis, but told fans on Thursday that he was done.

Posting a picture of yellow socks with cartoon faces on them, Cassper said: “You'll be arguing with someone on Twitter and get annoyed by their stupid responses so you go to their profile pic trying to see who this person is and find this ... "

He said the experience had left him wanting to throw in the towel and said the trolls were free to “win all the arguments”.