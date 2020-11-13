Cassper Nyovest on being hated on by trolls: I'm not doing this anymore!
Were those 'Banana flavoured socks'?
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again vowed to ignore the hate after he was trolled by a user on Twitter that left the star hella frustrated.
Cassper is known for clapping back hard at some of the shade that gets thrown his way on a daily basis, but told fans on Thursday that he was done.
Posting a picture of yellow socks with cartoon faces on them, Cassper said: “You'll be arguing with someone on Twitter and get annoyed by their stupid responses so you go to their profile pic trying to see who this person is and find this ... "
He said the experience had left him wanting to throw in the towel and said the trolls were free to “win all the arguments”.
You'll be arguing with sum 1 on Twitter & get annoyed by their stupid responses so you go to their profile pic tryna see who this person is & find this... Hai fok guys, I'm not doing this anymore!! Ya'll can win all the arguments!! Ha ke tlo go debate'a le di kausi! SOX? NO WAYS! pic.twitter.com/ow0AdjpxYx— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 12, 2020
While many found the experience funny, the conspiracy theorists out there were trying to figure out how it somehow related to the beef between AKA and Cassper, like ...
Sure enough, a few found a way to bring in AKA's new Banana infused vodka, suggesting the troll was using “banana flavoured socks”.
Here's a look at some of the other reactions: