DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA
With a whopping 23 categories, almost no-one was left behind
Pearl Thusi, Robert Marawa and DJ Tira lead the nominees in the newly unveiled KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA). The trio scooped three nominations each when the list was revealed in Durban on Thursday afternoon.
Pearl is up for Female Actress, Female TV Presenter and KZN’s Most Loved awards while legendary sports presenter Robert received nods for Radio Presenter Male, Male TV Presenter and KZN’s Most Loved awards. Robert is tied with DJ Tira, who walked away with nominations in Best Music Promoter, KZN’s Most Loved and Special Achievement Award.
The awards, founded by two of Mzansi's top musicians, DJ Black Coffee and DJ Tira, are set to acknowledge KwaZulu-Natal talent at the Durban ICC on December 15.
The DJs said the awards aim to acknowledge the province's top achievers who are making waves across the industry.
Category winners will walk away with R100,000 and the overall KZN’s Most Loved star walks away with a cool R500,000.
In their inaugural year, the KZNEA are an ambitious event that aims to honour outstanding achievements and contributions in entertainment by personalities and acts born and raised in KZN, or who ve close ties with the province.
Spread over 23 categories, the competition is tight because almost no-one was left behind.
An interesting category is the one that sees AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo, Kwesta, DJ Maphorisa, Jub Jub and Itumeleng Khune battle it out for KZN's Most Loved Cousin.
HERE'S THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:
RADIO PRESENTER FEMALE
Dudu Khoza (Ukhozi FM), Nomalanga Shozi (Gagasi), Stacey Norman (East Coast Radio), Vannesa Marawa (Vuma FM), Mroza (Ukhozi FM), Jacinta Ngobese (Vuma FM) and Minnie Ntuli (East Coast Radio).
RADIO PRESENTER MALE
Tshatha Ngobe (Ukhozi FM), Sizwe DHlomo (Kaya FM), DJ Sphectacula (Metro FM), Robert Marawa (Metro FM), DJ Warras (Gagasi FM), Bongani Mtolo (R2000), Bongi Gwala (SAFM), Darren Maule (East Coast Radio) and Selby Mkhize (Ukhozi FM).
CLUB DJ FEMALE
Sithelo The DJ, DJ Zinhle, DJ Happygal, DJ Cndo, DBN Gogo and Lesoul.
CLUB DJ MALE
Dlala Thukzin, DJ Sphectacular, DJ Sox, Andy X, DJ Lag, Culoe De Song, DJ Bongs and Sun-El Musician.
FEMALE ARTIST
Zandie Khumalo, Kelly Khumalo, Nomcebo Zikode, Zanda Zakuza, Babes Wodumo, Holly Rey, Simmy, Cici and Shekinah.
MALE ARTIST
Sjava, Khuzani, Mlindo the Vocalist, Nasty C, Riky Rick, Tellaman, Zakwe and Big Zulu.
BEST PRODUCER
Mondli Ngcobo, Sun-El Musician, Lindelani Gumede, Campmasters, DJ Lag and Sketchy Bongo.
MALE ACTOR
Bheki Mkwane, Siyabonga Thwala, Simphiwe Majozi, SK Khoza, Siyabonga Shibe, Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu, Sandile Dlamini and Ntobeko Sishi.
FEMALE ACTRESS
Pearl Thusi, Thuso Mbedu, Nomzamo Mbatha, Leleti Khumalo, Thandeka Dawn-King, Ayanda Borotho, Thembi Mtshali-Jones and Gugu Gumede.
FEMALE TV PRESENTER
Pearl Thusi, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Nandi Madida, Nomalanga Shozi, Carishma Basday, Anele Zondo and Ayanda Thabethe.
MALE TV PRESENTER
Andile Ncube, Somizi, Robert Marawa, Shahan Ramkissoon, Sizwe Dlomo, and Zulu Mkhathini.
BEST COMEDIAN
Sifiso Nene, Siyanda Maphumulo, Carvin Goldstone, Celeste Ntuli, Felix Hlophe and Thenjiwe Maphumulo.
NEWEST FIND
Sbahle, Qwabe Twins, Ntobeko Sishi, Blaq Diamond, Mthunzi, Mnqobi Yazo, Sithelo The DJ and TNS.
KZN'S MOST LOVED
Tira, Black Coffee, Sjava, Pearl Thusi, Khuzani, Nomzamo Mbatha, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Nasty C, Riky Rick, Robert Marawa and Somizi.
EVENT OF THE YEAR
Fact Dbn Rocks, Ink Kasi, Dbn Jazz Festival, Impucuzeko, Last Dance, Rage, Splashy Fan, Durban Spring Break, Gagasi Beach Fest and Ivyson Tour.
BEST MUSIC PROMOTER
Kgolo Da Guru, Junior Lavie, DJ Tira, Dogg Durban and Mjay Zama.
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
Ukhozi FM, Vuma FM, Gagasi FM, and East Coast Radio.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
DJ Tira, Black Coffee, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Mbongeni Ngema.
KZN'S COOLEST HANG SPOT
Max’s Lifestyle, Views on 25, Mojos, Eyadini, Scrapyard, Nembulas Place, Gagasini, Ten11 and Artizen Lounge.
KZN'S MOST LOVED COUSIN
AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo, Kwesta, DJ Maphorisa, Jub Jub and Itumeleng Khune.
ENTERTAINMENT WRITER
Jabulani Langa (Daily Sun), Fanelesbonge Bengu (Isolezwe), Charles Khuzwayo (Isolezwe), Ntombi Makhoba (City Press), Sandile Makhoba (Ilanga) and Lucky Cain (Ilanga).
BEST MASKANDI
Khuzani, Igcokama Elisha, Intencane, Inganezoma, Shwi Nomtekhala, Qadasi noMaqhinga, Imfezi Emnyama, Bahhube, Sgwebo Sentambo, Thokozani Langa and Imithente.
BEST TELENOVELA
Imbewu, Uzalo, Durban Gen and IHostela.