DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA

Pearl Thusi, Robert Marawa and DJ Tira lead the nominees in the newly unveiled KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA). The trio scooped three nominations each when the list was revealed in Durban on Thursday afternoon.

Pearl is up for Female Actress, Female TV Presenter and KZN’s Most Loved awards while legendary sports presenter Robert received nods for Radio Presenter Male, Male TV Presenter and KZN’s Most Loved awards. Robert is tied with DJ Tira, who walked away with nominations in Best Music Promoter, KZN’s Most Loved and Special Achievement Award.

The awards, founded by two of Mzansi's top musicians, DJ Black Coffee and DJ Tira, are set to acknowledge KwaZulu-Natal talent at the Durban ICC on December 15.

The DJs said the awards aim to acknowledge the province's top achievers who are making waves across the industry.

Category winners will walk away with R100,000 and the overall KZN’s Most Loved star walks away with a cool R500,000.

In their inaugural year, the KZNEA are an ambitious event that aims to honour outstanding achievements and contributions in entertainment by personalities and acts born and raised in KZN, or who ve close ties with the province.

Spread over 23 categories, the competition is tight because almost no-one was left behind.

An interesting category is the one that sees AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo, Kwesta, DJ Maphorisa, Jub Jub and Itumeleng Khune battle it out for KZN's Most Loved Cousin.