Mihlali on her acne coming back: 'I’m so tired of dealing with the same thing'

Social media queen Mihlali Ndamase opened up about the trials and tribulations of getting acne once again as an adult, and fans can totes feel her pain!

For those of us who have had acne, you know it was never a pretty sight, and sometimes it can come back to haunt as an adult.

A celeb who knows this all too well is Mihlali. She took to Twitter with an update on her skin. The star said the acne she had earlier on in life has come back. Mihlali said it has been an emotional rollercoaster because acne never truly goes away.

“One thing about my acne? It will come back. I’m so tired of dealing with the same thing. It’s been years. Honestly one of the most emotionally taxing journeys I’ve dealt with. The moment you’re excited about your skin clearing up something goes wrong. I’m so tired,” Mihlali wrote.