Mihlali on her acne coming back: 'I’m so tired of dealing with the same thing'

13 November 2020 - 15:00
Mihlali Ndamase isn't afraid to get real about having acne!
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Social media queen Mihlali Ndamase opened up about the trials and tribulations of getting acne once again as an adult, and fans can totes feel her pain!

For those of us who have had acne, you know it was never a pretty sight, and sometimes it can come back to haunt as an adult.

A celeb who knows this all too well is Mihlali. She took to Twitter with an update on her skin. The star said  the acne she had earlier on in life has come back. Mihlali said it has been an emotional rollercoaster because acne never truly goes away.

“One thing about my acne? It will come back. I’m so tired of dealing with the same thing. It’s been years. Honestly one of the most emotionally taxing journeys I’ve dealt with. The moment you’re excited about your skin clearing up something goes wrong. I’m so tired,” Mihlali wrote.

Not long after the tweet started a conversation. Some tweeps thought it would be a good idea to suggest what the star should do to "fix" her skin. Mihlali schooled all the haters with some Acne 101 lessons.

“You really can’t be ignorant enough to tell someone to drink water when they’re complaining about acne. We are adults. Surely we know the importance of consuming water daily.

"Also there are different types of acne, some are genetic, meaning you might have to manage it for life!” said Mihlali.

Tweeps were also on-board for opening up the discussion on adult acne, which isn't often spoken about. Others shared their own journeys and struggle when it comes to their skin.

See for yourself:

The star has been candid about her acne journey in the past to inspire others to feel less alone in their struggles.

In a YouTube video about her skincare routine, Mihlali was open about how she used to feel ashamed of her face, but now feels she is confident in herself.

“It took a lot for me to get to a point where I'm comfortable enough with my skin to sit in front of a camera and talk to you openly about it. Also, I don't have any pictures of when my acne was at its worst  because I would delete any I took after analysing my skin process,” said Mihlali.

