Moonchild on Gorillaz, international limelight and 'Izangoma Zodumo'

Internationally-acclaimed, 'future ghetto punk' artist Moonchild Sanelly opened up about her international fame, working with the band Gorillaz and the importance of respecting your culture.

Moonchild is one of the latest Mzansi exports who's making it big internationally — from attracting fans across the globe to working with iconic 2000s band Gorillaz.

However, the star hasn't forgotten her roots despite spreading her wings to reach for the stars.

Recently, the musician spoke to TshisaLIVE on her latest collaboration with British virtual band Gorillaz, With Love to an Ex, which drops next year.

After meeting the Grammy-award-winning group in 2018, Moonchild says that it's a dream come true to have a close working relationship with her idols.

“We are pretty close, every time I'm in London, every time we can, we see each other. It's a really nice working relationship. From people who you grew up admiring, to working with them, to them becoming your peers, it's f**king amazing,” said Moonchild.

The star also gushed about her international reception. The hitmaker said she is proud to have people across the globe singing in her native language Xhosa.

“It's exactly how I dreamt to see my career grow. It's really amazing being appreciated outside your country, ngesXhosa, in your language and it just shows another little black kid that you're enough, you're perfect and you should just go for it. The world is your oyster and everything is possible,” Moonchild said.

Bringing it back home, Moonchild said that she is a huge fan of the controversial show about faith healing Izangoma Zodumo. The singer believes that the show had Mzansi up in arms because people have been taught to fear traditional beliefs.

“I became a fan because I know reality. And if people attach doing ancestral things to fear, which they want to call respect, I refute that. Often kids are taught to fear, fear, fear when it comes to religion. They shouldn't fear something they understand.

“People are afraid of sex when they come from sex. I'm not surprised they feel this way about ancestry,” said Moonchild.