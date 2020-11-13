'Sad news but we will be back' - Covid-19 regulations postpone AKA’s one night only show

Rapper AKA's Bhovamania Full Catalog One Night Only Never Been Done Before has been postponed to next month after "incredible demand" meant appropriate Covid-19 safety regulations needed to be followed.

The show was supposed to take place at Zone 6 in Diepkloof, Soweto on Friday night, but was pushed back to December 4.

The event's organisers said the high demand "led to some reevaluation of the operation and numbers within legal parameters".

The organisers it was a difficult decision to postpone the show, but one that needed to be made.

"While we know this is disappointing, we hope you understand this is a necessary step to help keep each other safe in these unprecedented times".

AKA said it was "sad news", but said the event would "be back".