'Sad news but we will be back' - Covid-19 regulations postpone AKA’s one night only show

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
13 November 2020 - 13:00
AKA's 'Bhovamania' show has been pushed back to next month.
Image: AKA Instagram/ @don__design

Rapper AKA's Bhovamania Full Catalog One Night Only Never Been Done Before has been postponed to next month after "incredible demand" meant appropriate Covid-19 safety regulations needed to be followed.

The show was supposed to take place at Zone 6 in Diepkloof, Soweto on Friday night, but was pushed back to December 4.

The event's organisers said the high demand "led to some reevaluation of the operation and numbers within legal parameters".

The organisers it was a difficult decision to postpone the show, but one that needed to be made.

"While we know this is disappointing, we hope you understand this is a necessary step to help keep each other safe in these unprecedented times".

AKA said it was "sad news", but said the event would "be back".

According to Computicket, the venue carries the following safety and health protocols:

  • Masks are to be worn at all times possible. Patrons who are not wearing a mask will not be permitted to enter.
  • Social distancing is to be maintained by patrons at all times.
  • Temperatures will be taken at the gate upon arrival.
  • Patrons may be refused entry if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19 on arrival.
  • The venue is operating under lockdown regulations.

The news comes just days after another AKA projects was put on ice for a young minute.

The first episode of AKA's Braai Show was set to air on SABC 1 last week, but was postponed to November 12 a day before its premiere.

