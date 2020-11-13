Siya Kolisi to receive 'African Trailblazer of the Year' award at the E! People’s Choice Awards

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be honoured with the “African Trailblazer of the Year” award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on November 16 for his charity work off the field.

The award is the first of its type in the history of the awards ceremony, hoping to shed a light on iconic Africans and their charity work.

Siya and his wife Rachel Kolisi established The Kolisi Foundation earlier this year to change the narrative for disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in SA.

Speaking on receiving the prestigious award and on philanthropy, the sports star said this was just the beginning for the meaningful work from the Kolisi Foundation.

“I’m truly honoured. There are people across the continent doing the most incredible work and to be recognised as ‘African Trailblazer of the Year’ is humbling. During the lockdown, I was able to witness first-hand the contributions people make to better their local communities, so I would like to dedicate this award to every one of them.

“I am proud of what the Kolisi Foundation has been able to achieve in light of the global pandemic but there is so much more to do. This is only the beginning,” said Siya.