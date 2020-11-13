TshisaLIVE

Siya Kolisi to receive 'African Trailblazer of the Year' award at the E! People’s Choice Awards

13 November 2020 - 12:00
Siya Kolisi will be recognised as 'African Trailblazer of the Year' by the E! People's Choice Awards.
Siya Kolisi will be recognised as 'African Trailblazer of the Year' by the E! People's Choice Awards.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be honoured with the “African Trailblazer of the Year” award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on November 16 for his charity work off the field. 

The award is the first of its type in the history of the awards ceremony, hoping to shed a light on iconic Africans and their charity work.

Siya and his wife Rachel Kolisi established The Kolisi Foundation earlier this year to change the narrative for disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in SA. 

Speaking on receiving the prestigious award and on philanthropy, the sports star said this was just the beginning for the meaningful work from the Kolisi Foundation.

“I’m truly honoured. There are people across the continent doing the most incredible work and to be recognised as ‘African Trailblazer of the Year’ is humbling. During the lockdown, I was able to witness first-hand the contributions people make to better their local communities, so I would like to dedicate this award to every one of them.

“I am proud of what the Kolisi Foundation has been able to achieve in light of the global pandemic but there is so much more to do. This is only the beginning,” said Siya.

READ MORE

SNAPS | The good, the fab and the fugly! Inside the #Feathers12

When the LBGTQI+ community and their peeps "turn up the love!" they make sure.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Siya Kolisi salivates at prospect of facing other Boks in the Currie Cup

Stormers captain Siya Kolisi has welcomed the tantalising prospect of some of the Springboks turning out in the Carling Currie Cup when the event ...
Sport
1 week ago

'I got this', says 'superwoman' Rachel Kolisi as she helps family take spare tyre out from under car

Some of Siya's fans joked that Rachel spared him the "embarrassment" by helping the family take out their tyre
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Traditional healer 'backs' Jackie Phamotse’s claim that celebs use ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Letoya Makhene’s fiancée Lebo Keswa shares deets of their lobola journey TshisaLIVE
  4. Jackie Phamotse believes celebs use 'dark magic' to accumulate wealth TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi reacts to Ferguson Films’ 'Kings of Joburg' being SA’s latest addition ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X