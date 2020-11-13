WATCH | Prince Kaybee & bae Zola open up about their romance

After flaunting their love on the social media streets, musician Prince Kaybee and his girlfriend and radio personality Zola Mhlongo have taken things a step further to tell all about their relationship in the latest #DefiningLove video.

Kaybee and Zola, who revealed they've been seeing each other for a little over a year, wore their hearts on their sleeves on YouTube show Defining Love.

Prince has social media to thank for “connecting” him with Zola, who he first saw on the TL and then later slid into her DMs. The pair then moved to proper “get to know you” conversations and Prince Kaybee eventually became the resident DJ on her radio show.

After Prince Kaybee finally gathered the courage to tell Zola to stop “ignoring” the feelings she had for him they started dating. Prince Kaybee also revealed that he said “I love you” first and the rest is history

“I don't wanna lie, I have to give it to you, you made it very easy for me to be myself, hence making you part of my life was very easy,” Prince said.

Zola also opened up her heart when she read a “love letter” to Kaybee, telling him how much she loves and trusts him.

Watch the cute video below: