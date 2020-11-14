TshisaLIVE

AKA: 'No matter what you do, you will never please everyone'

14 November 2020 - 16:00
Rapper AKA says there's no peace in being a people-pleaser.
Rapper AKA says there's no peace in being a people-pleaser.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Rapper AKA says that no matter how hard you try, you can never please everyone and the internet knows he's talking from experience!

If anyone knows hate, it's the Fela in Versace hitmaker. From tweeps criticising his personal life to the haters rolling in after the release of his latest release Bhovamania, the star had some lessons about why he gets the barrage of hate online.

AKA took to Twitter this week to remind fans of a life lesson that we all need to hear sometimes. Keeping the reception of his latest album in mind, the star said there is no point in trying to please the masses because you'll never do it.

“No matter what you do ... you will never please everyone. Make peace with this. The sooner you accept it, the sooner you will understand why you were put on this Earth,” tweeted AKA.

The AKA defender came in full force with only love and praise for their fave rapper. However, the haters arrived on time causing a little war in the replies.

See for yourself:

The rapper-cum-producer has had to deal with a lot of hate for his album Bhovamania that was released this past month. AKA took to Twitter, telling his haters that he will show them up with the album's future success.

“When this thing goes double platinum, we are going to rub it in faces like it's never been seen before,” AKA tweeted.

MORE

AKA's new Braai Show delayed as SABC 1 postpones its launch

The Braai Show is centred around the famous rapper chatting fireside with some well-known South African figures.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA claps back at 'Bhovamania' EP hater: It’s pathetic dude

AKA also thinks haters are the "best promo team of all time"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA says his 'Bhovamania' EP will go double platinum to show up haters

"When this thing goes double platinum, we are going to rub it in faces like it’s never been seen before," said AKA.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans gush over MaYeni - the Candy Crush queen TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi reacts to Ferguson Films’ 'Kings of Joburg' being SA’s latest addition ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Letoya Makhene’s fiancée Lebo Keswa shares deets of their lobola journey TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X