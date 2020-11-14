AKA: 'No matter what you do, you will never please everyone'

Rapper AKA says that no matter how hard you try, you can never please everyone and the internet knows he's talking from experience!

If anyone knows hate, it's the Fela in Versace hitmaker. From tweeps criticising his personal life to the haters rolling in after the release of his latest release Bhovamania, the star had some lessons about why he gets the barrage of hate online.

AKA took to Twitter this week to remind fans of a life lesson that we all need to hear sometimes. Keeping the reception of his latest album in mind, the star said there is no point in trying to please the masses because you'll never do it.

“No matter what you do ... you will never please everyone. Make peace with this. The sooner you accept it, the sooner you will understand why you were put on this Earth,” tweeted AKA.