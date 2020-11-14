AKA: 'No matter what you do, you will never please everyone'
Rapper AKA says that no matter how hard you try, you can never please everyone and the internet knows he's talking from experience!
If anyone knows hate, it's the Fela in Versace hitmaker. From tweeps criticising his personal life to the haters rolling in after the release of his latest release Bhovamania, the star had some lessons about why he gets the barrage of hate online.
AKA took to Twitter this week to remind fans of a life lesson that we all need to hear sometimes. Keeping the reception of his latest album in mind, the star said there is no point in trying to please the masses because you'll never do it.
“No matter what you do ... you will never please everyone. Make peace with this. The sooner you accept it, the sooner you will understand why you were put on this Earth,” tweeted AKA.
The AKA defender came in full force with only love and praise for their fave rapper. However, the haters arrived on time causing a little war in the replies.
See for yourself:
People doubted Jesus even after seeing miracles he performed. So no need to worry for sure.— Brian Madodana (@madodana19) November 11, 2020
Even when you speak so much truth, some will still come and say you are wrong, just because you said it wena Bhova.— King_Nesvi (@NesviV) November 12, 2020
Just you wait, you will see them. pic.twitter.com/L7lbiL2b8a
Next person that hurts mega.... pic.twitter.com/7bQ7jzuMeG— Sibusiso(Blessing) 🇿🇦 (@COYG_Sibusiso) November 11, 2020
This is still your worst project and you need to accept this. Artists hate criticism yesis, now we are the problem when YOU made a kak project? Please https://t.co/Tl7c0NJZD0— Remmogo. (@RemmogoP) November 12, 2020
But you did not please anyone 🤷♂️ https://t.co/GU99QsvoLb— Bhut'wase Bhayi(IFB) (@Aphendule_M) November 12, 2020
The rapper-cum-producer has had to deal with a lot of hate for his album Bhovamania that was released this past month. AKA took to Twitter, telling his haters that he will show them up with the album's future success.
“When this thing goes double platinum, we are going to rub it in faces like it's never been seen before,” AKA tweeted.