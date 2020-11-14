Bonang teaches her fans how to deal with haters: Ignore the mess darling!

Media personality Bonang Matheba had some advice for her fans in the B-Force about dealing with the online bullying and she basically told them to ignore haters because “we have bigger fish to fry darling!”

As one of SA's most beloved media personalities, Queen B has fans and lovers from all around the world who come together - mostly virtually - to share their love for her over a flute of her House of BNG champopo.

However, the star isn't free from the haters who are always trying to tear her down, especially in her best moments. Recently, having just released her latest sparkling wine in a can innovation, BNG Nectar, the trolls came with a barrage of hate.

After a peep claimed that Bonang lets her fans drink cheap bubbly while she drinks top of the range champagne, a member of the B-Force said the fandom needs to combat the hate.

But Queen B didn't feel that her army should come out guns blazing. Taking to Twitter, the star replied to one of her fans, reminding him that there are better things to focus on.

“Lol! We have better things to do ... ignore mess darling,” wrote Bonang.