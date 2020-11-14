K.O says the youth are falling victim to 'voodoo' and 'umuthi'

Rapper Ntokozo “K.O” Mdluli took to Twitter with a warning, saying that SA needs to be more proactive in steering our youth away from the dangers of voodoo and “umuthi”.

After businesswoman and influencer Jackie Phomoste accused celebs of using snakes to get further in life, the internet has been abuzz about dark magic and the lengths people will go to to achieve their dreams.

In the most recent news from the Supa Dupa hitmaker, K.O aired his concerns for young South Africans.

The musician and producer said that there are people who will do anything to achieve success and wealth, maybe even turn to the dark side for some assistance. He warned naive, young hopefuls that not every golden opportunity out there is as it seems.

“Yoh! This brewing conversation about umuthi/voodoo and some of the taboo things men and women resort to out of desperation for wealth/good life has me completely dumbfounded and shaken. Young people protect your energy and souls, Not everything that glitters is gold,” tweeted K.O.