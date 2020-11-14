Sizwe Dhlomo says he held back opinions on Donald Trump's USA for fear of having his visa revoked

After the US presidential elections, media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has admitted he used to hold back when it comes to airing his political views, especially on American issues, due to US president Donald Trump's heavy presence on Twitter.

In another episode of "the streets are a mess because of Sizwe", The Kaya FM host jokingly revealed he didn't always share his opinions on US politics because he feared he would lose his visa, and the Internet has questions.

Sizwe reflected on the Trump regime as the US elections draw to a close with a nail-biting win by president-elect Joe Biden.

“I’ll be honest with you guys, sometimes I’d hold back on tweeting Trump because I didn’t want my US Visa to get revoked. Lol!” wrote Sizwe.

Tweeps resonated with his sentiments, saying they have also held back their thoughts about The Apprentice star and president in case they needed to visit the US.

