Sizwe Dhlomo says he held back opinions on Donald Trump's USA for fear of having his visa revoked
He wasn't the only one
After the US presidential elections, media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has admitted he used to hold back when it comes to airing his political views, especially on American issues, due to US president Donald Trump's heavy presence on Twitter.
In another episode of "the streets are a mess because of Sizwe", The Kaya FM host jokingly revealed he didn't always share his opinions on US politics because he feared he would lose his visa, and the Internet has questions.
Sizwe reflected on the Trump regime as the US elections draw to a close with a nail-biting win by president-elect Joe Biden.
“I’ll be honest with you guys, sometimes I’d hold back on tweeting Trump because I didn’t want my US Visa to get revoked. Lol!” wrote Sizwe.
Tweeps resonated with his sentiments, saying they have also held back their thoughts about The Apprentice star and president in case they needed to visit the US.
See here:
Same here 😅 next thing you can’t travel to the US over some 140 characters 😂— Amanda Mabhula (@Miss_Mabhula) November 6, 2020
😂😂😂🤞🏽 i have 3 years left on my visa...Im treading lightly https://t.co/e4BLodeSHl— Mchumane...uNozulu (@MissSteelo) November 7, 2020
Same here... I lost count on how many tweets I had to delete before hitting that send button. 😂— ALOHA SPIRIT (@brazen_x) November 6, 2020
Though he has held back, the star has been candid about his views on local political matters.
In 2019 in an interview with MacG on his YouTube podcast, the star spoke about his disappointment in SA President Cyril Ramaphosa. Sizwe slammed the president's tenure, saying that it was in a "shambles".
“From what I've observed I think he means well. I generally think he wants to change the world but based on how things have played out, just because you want something doesn't mean you're in the best position to get that thing,” he said in the interview.