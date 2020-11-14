TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo says he held back opinions on Donald Trump's USA for fear of having his visa revoked

He wasn't the only one

14 November 2020 - 10:00
TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo says he's been holding back on his thoughts about the US.
TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo says he's been holding back on his thoughts about the US.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

After the US presidential elections, media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has admitted he used to hold back when it comes to airing his political views, especially on American issues, due to US president Donald Trump's heavy presence on Twitter.

In another episode of "the streets are a mess because of Sizwe", The Kaya FM host jokingly revealed he didn't always share his opinions on US politics because he feared he would lose his visa, and the Internet has questions.

Sizwe reflected on the Trump regime as the US elections draw to a close with a nail-biting win by president-elect Joe Biden. 

I’ll be honest with you guys, sometimes I’d hold back on tweeting Trump because I didn’t want my US Visa to get revoked. Lol!” wrote Sizwe.

Tweeps resonated with his sentiments, saying they have also held back their thoughts about The Apprentice star and president in case they needed to visit the US.

See here:

Though he has held back, the star has been candid about his views on local political matters.

In 2019 in an interview with MacG on his YouTube podcast, the star spoke about his disappointment in SA President Cyril Ramaphosa. Sizwe slammed the  president's tenure, saying that it was in a "shambles".

“From what I've observed I think he means well. I generally think he wants to change the world but based on how things have played out, just because you want something doesn't mean you're in the best position to get that thing,” he said in the interview.

Sizwe Dhlomo addresses speculation that he got 'rich from connections'

Consistency or connections? Sizwe Dhlomo defended himself against trolls.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Sizwe Dhlomo said 'there’s no good reason to have children' & left Twitter split!

Uhm... okay Sizwe
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's latest war of words

Sizwe Dhlomo says he isn't afraid to pull up the receipts.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans gush over MaYeni - the Candy Crush queen TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi reacts to Ferguson Films’ 'Kings of Joburg' being SA’s latest addition ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Letoya Makhene’s fiancée Lebo Keswa shares deets of their lobola journey TshisaLIVE
  5. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X