Pearl Modiadie takes a moment to celebrate her childhood friend

Radio DJ and actress Pearl Modiadie penned a heartfelt letter to her bestie and we are all up in our feels!

Her latest role as mommy to her son has not caused Pearl to forget the other roles she plays in other people's life, such as the role of a friend. The presenter recently went on a grateful trip down memory lane and took time out to highlight the role her childhood friend has played in her life.

Taking to Instagram, Pearl wished her bestie Lucy Shabangu a happy birthday with some words of endearment. The star reminisced about the years of friendship between them.

She also posted throwback pics of the pair, before and after stardom.

“You’re a big part of my every day and many of my milestones throughout the years ... the good and bad ... the belly laughs and tears we thought would never dry. I’m blessed to do this life thing with you and I pray you to get to live out your wildest dreams!” wrote Pearl.