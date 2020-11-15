TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘I could’ve been a pastor!’ - Nasty C posts video of young girl going gaga over him

15 November 2020 - 16:00 By MASEGO SEEMELA
Nasty C's fans feel his music on a deeper level.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Hip-hop heavyweight Nasty C is considering becoming a pastor after a fan was balling her eyes out while performing onstage.

The rapper took to Instagram and a hilarious video of a diehard fan vibing to his song and practically losing her mind while he was performing.

In the video, a “sprang” young lady can be seen taken by “the hip-hop spirit” as she hysterically cries and dances to Nasty C’s songs.

Feeling pretty chuffed by how much of a fan the girl was, Nasty captioned the video saying, “Damn, I really could've been a pastor!”

Watch the video below:

❣️ Damn I really coulda been a pastor

The female fan’s reaction soon left many speculating that the Eazy hitmaker should change his career and become a pastor based on how the girl's reaction was similar to those of congregants in some churches.

This is not the first time Nasty has shared something hilarious on the gram. Just days ago, Nasty C shared a hilarious drawing of himself done by a fan.

The rapper took to social media to show off a fan's art that many were convinced would give the controversial funeral painter Rasta a run for his money.

As amused as ever, the Hell Naw hitmaker posted the drawing alongside a snap that inspired the drawing on his Instagram account, using the words “this crazy” as the caption.

The drawing soon caught the attention of social media users, who poked fun at the person who drew it. While it looked nothing like the rapper and singer, many believed Rasta had inspired it.

Nasty C has been described as the next big thing to come out of SA, and while the labels seem to expect a lot, the rapper said he was taking it all in his stride.

The There They Go star is making waves across the globe, working with some of the world’s most famous rappers. He was recently signed to Def Jam in the US.

TshisaLIVE
