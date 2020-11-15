WATCH | Ntando Duma pranked daughter Sbahle & her response is everything!
Ntando fake sneezed on Sbahle and lil sis was not impressed ...
Actress Ntando Duma pranked her daughter Sbahle Mzizi and I don't think we will forget to cover our noses the next time we sneeze!
Sbahle Mzizi, the cute three-year-old who has caught our attention from the day we saw a video of her on the net, sent a stern reminder for peeps to stop spreading their germs.
Mommy-daughter duo Ntando and Sbahle took to Twitter with a now-viral video of Ntando pranking her baby girl. While Sbahle was giving her a manicure (how cute, right?), mommy pretended to sneeze without covering her face.
Sbahle was totally not cool with it and schooled Ntando on her sneezing etiquette.
“You need to cover your mouth!” insisted Sbahle.
Watch the cute video below:
I did a sneezing prank on Sbahle and check her reaction😂😂😂♥️ pic.twitter.com/wQhhSG8ASG— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) November 10, 2020
The little health care expert followed up on her statement, saying that if you cough or sneeze, you need to cover your mouth and nose.
When Ntando asked why she needed to cover her mouth, lil Sbahle said “cowoona- whiras” and the net was ready to give her the minister of health position, right there and then!
Twitter was also super impressed with her command of English and how well she is upholding the rules and regulations of the lockdown, have a look:
The child is playing with the English I need for interviews. pic.twitter.com/DtFHY6qbsB— Presley_Mbedzi🇿🇦 (@PresleyPhethani) November 10, 2020
She’s the girl she thinks she is ❤️ https://t.co/P33efnTy9p— Gabi Mbele™ (@TheGabi) November 10, 2020
When I was Sbahle's age all I knew in English was "I'm fine" pic.twitter.com/yN8PPoP606— 🇸🇿𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓼𝓲👑 🇿🇦14 July𓃵✯ (@__Mandisi) November 10, 2020
This look after you asked if she is angry, athi NO, more like get it together woman pic.twitter.com/PfDvfvjGqO— Akhona Nkungwana (@Acquizzi) November 10, 2020
This is our new Minister of Health. I don't make the rules. https://t.co/wfrn0hYAxP— robin.💖 (@_Robin_C_) November 11, 2020
Recently, the pair have been popular on the TL with their lessons and clips from their lives. On Instagram, Ntando and Sbahle had a reading lesson and the fans were truly impressed.
The star opened up about her reading champion, saying she is lucky to have started reading to Sbahle when she was still in the womb. She also had some advice for moms out there who needed it.
“Babies who were read to as newborns have a larger vocabulary, as well as more advanced mathematical skills, than other children their age. It is never too early to start reading for your baby,” wrote Ntando.