WATCH | Ntando Duma pranked daughter Sbahle & her response is everything!

Actress Ntando Duma pranked her daughter Sbahle Mzizi and I don't think we will forget to cover our noses the next time we sneeze!

Sbahle Mzizi, the cute three-year-old who has caught our attention from the day we saw a video of her on the net, sent a stern reminder for peeps to stop spreading their germs.

Mommy-daughter duo Ntando and Sbahle took to Twitter with a now-viral video of Ntando pranking her baby girl. While Sbahle was giving her a manicure (how cute, right?), mommy pretended to sneeze without covering her face.

Sbahle was totally not cool with it and schooled Ntando on her sneezing etiquette.

“You need to cover your mouth!” insisted Sbahle.

Watch the cute video below: