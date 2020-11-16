TshisaLIVE

'A righteous man runs away when he sees trouble' - Ndlozi is here for DJ Shimza's Bushiri 'sermon'

16 November 2020 - 14:00
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has reacted to a video of Shepherd Bushiri preaching about running away from troubles.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has reacted to a video of Shepherd Bushiri preaching about running away from troubles.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is one of thousands on social media who have reacted to a video of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri preaching about a “wise man” escaping his troubles.

The video was shared by DJ Shimza on Sunday amid reports that Bushiri had fled to his home country Malawi, one week after he was released on bail.

Shimza captioned the video: “Today's scripture bazalwane (believers)."

In the video, Bushiri can be heard saying “the righteous man sees trouble and runs away. But the foolish man sees trouble and stays there".

Ndlozi shared the video, calling the DJ a “disruption”, with a laughing emoji.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested in October and face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100m “investment scheme”.

The Pretoria magistrate's high court granted the couple bail of R200,000 each. Their bail conditions included that they should report to their nearest police station on Monday and Friday. They could only travel between Gauteng and North West.

On Saturday, Bushiri said he and his wife fled because of fears of persecution. He made several demands of the government before he would return.

Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews

A diplomatic storm is brewing between SA and Malawi after Pastor Shepherd Bushiri absconded this week - at about the same time that Malawi's ...
News
1 day ago

Shepherd Bushiri: How he built a following, and drew a slew of lawsuits

Shepherd Bushiri blew into SA by releasing a video purporting to show him walking on air, then luring congregants to his Pretoria church with claims ...
News
6 hours ago

Ipid slams Bushiri for 'being too busy' to provide details about 2018 police corruption case

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has slammed self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri for poor cooperation due to his "busy schedule" ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans gush over MaYeni - the Candy Crush queen TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ntando Duma pranked daughter Sbahle & her response is everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
X