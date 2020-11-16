'A righteous man runs away when he sees trouble' - Ndlozi is here for DJ Shimza's Bushiri 'sermon'
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is one of thousands on social media who have reacted to a video of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri preaching about a “wise man” escaping his troubles.
The video was shared by DJ Shimza on Sunday amid reports that Bushiri had fled to his home country Malawi, one week after he was released on bail.
Shimza captioned the video: “Today's scripture bazalwane (believers)."
In the video, Bushiri can be heard saying “the righteous man sees trouble and runs away. But the foolish man sees trouble and stays there".
Ndlozi shared the video, calling the DJ a “disruption”, with a laughing emoji.
You are a disruption @Shimza01 🤣 https://t.co/5q99Oy2dkn— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 15, 2020
Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested in October and face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100m “investment scheme”.
The Pretoria magistrate's high court granted the couple bail of R200,000 each. Their bail conditions included that they should report to their nearest police station on Monday and Friday. They could only travel between Gauteng and North West.
On Saturday, Bushiri said he and his wife fled because of fears of persecution. He made several demands of the government before he would return.