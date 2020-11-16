'A righteous man runs away when he sees trouble' - Ndlozi is here for DJ Shimza's Bushiri 'sermon'

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is one of thousands on social media who have reacted to a video of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri preaching about a “wise man” escaping his troubles.

The video was shared by DJ Shimza on Sunday amid reports that Bushiri had fled to his home country Malawi, one week after he was released on bail.

Shimza captioned the video: “Today's scripture bazalwane (believers)."

In the video, Bushiri can be heard saying “the righteous man sees trouble and runs away. But the foolish man sees trouble and stays there".

Ndlozi shared the video, calling the DJ a “disruption”, with a laughing emoji.