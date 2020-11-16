Bonang Matheba & fans show support for Shudu amid cyberbullying

Bonang was not the only celeb who supported Shudufhadzo this weekend/Limpopo’s very own, singer Makhadzi, was one of the attendees on the second day of her homecoming tour of Limpopo.

Shudufhadzo was received by the VhaVenda King at Vhembe district municipality and the Makhado mayor during her tour as they held a parade around the streets of Polokwane.

The homecoming was a spectacular occasion for the beauty queen and the people of the province, who flooded social media with beautiful videos of the celebration.

However, the highlight for the beauty queen was having a ceremony to honour her grandparents.

One moment in particular that touched Shudufhadzo was when they sang her late grandmother’s favourite hymn, with Shudufhadzo giving a little praise dance.