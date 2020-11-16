TshisaLIVE

Cassper laughs off ghost writer claims

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
16 November 2020 - 18:00
Cassper Nyovest was not entertaining the claims.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has laughed off claims he uses a ghost writer to craft his hits.

It all started when a fan took to Twitter to defend Cassper's rapping skills, asking his critics to comment after listening to Egyptian Cotton on his latest album, Any Minute Now.

A user tried to explain that it was all down to Cassper using a ghost writer.

While his fans flooded the TL with receipts to prove he does write his own music, Cassper just chuckled at the claims.

This is not the first time Cassper and his team have rubbished claims of using someone else to write his music.

In 2015, a young rapper claimed he had written Cassper's diss track Ashes to Ashes, but had allegedly only been paid R2,000 of R20,000 allegedly promised. 

Earlier this year, rapper Emtee also hit back at claims he had a ghostwriter for his hit track Roll Up.

Taking to Twitter, he said it was impossible for someone else to have written it because it was a freestyle.

