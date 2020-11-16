Cassper laughs off ghost writer claims

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has laughed off claims he uses a ghost writer to craft his hits.

It all started when a fan took to Twitter to defend Cassper's rapping skills, asking his critics to comment after listening to Egyptian Cotton on his latest album, Any Minute Now.

A user tried to explain that it was all down to Cassper using a ghost writer.

While his fans flooded the TL with receipts to prove he does write his own music, Cassper just chuckled at the claims.