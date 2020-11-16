Celebs weigh in on #Bushiris: We should change our country's name to Disneyland
A memefest erupted on Twitter over the weekend after Mzansi learnt that Prophet Bushiri and his wife had fled SA “for safety” and the country — including celebs — couldn't help but weigh in on the “moemish” situation.
South Africans were left dumbfounded at reports that Bushiri and his wife had fled to Malawi — stating safety as their reason — and essentially breaking their bail conditions.
TimesLIVE reports that Bushiri and his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana Zethu and Willie Mudolo are facing charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100m investment scheme. The pair were granted R200k bail last week Wednesday after their arrest last month.
Mostly shook that the Bushiris were granted bail in the first place, people all over Mzansi took to their social media platforms — particularly Twitter — to weigh in on the situation.
Among the masses where SA celebs such as radio presenters Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo, actress Manaka Ranaka, DJ Shimza and politician Fikile Mbalula.
Here are some of their thoughts on the mess below:
“We should change our country's name to Disneyland. This Bushiri saga shows me uba people take us for a p$£s!” Anele tweeted.
We should change our countries name to DISNEYLAND. This Bushiri saga shows me uba people take us for a p$£s !!!!— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 14, 2020
Manaka and Shimza took the joke route and posted a video of the “prophet” in which the pastor was preaching about “running away”. Manaka posted hers with the caption:
“Happy Sunday Yall. If 'uDle phantsi' was a person.”
Today’s scripture bazalwane 😂 #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/6wTRUIOfou— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) November 15, 2020
Sizwe's nemesis Vusi Thembekwayo had a whole thread on the situation!
So here is the program for the next 2 weeks:— VT (@VusiThembekwayo) November 14, 2020
The president will be shocked.
Ministers will call a media briefing & to tell us they will leave “no stone unturned”.
Do you still think that this same government can do more complex tasks like create jobs, transform the economy or improve education & access to healthcare?— VT (@VusiThembekwayo) November 14, 2020
This incident is not an isolated failure of the state.
It’s the highlight of how the state fails you and me EVERYDAY.
I want to live in a country where if a known criminal breaks bail conditions & skips the country, the Goverment bring him back to face the music ... before he even has time to post status on Facebook.— VT (@VusiThembekwayo) November 14, 2020
But maybe it’s just me.
Here are other celeb reactions below:
Damn! SA held two Ls like Cool J izolo! First Malawi, then Bots? Nc, nc, nc...— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 15, 2020
This country is not a banana republic ,Bushiri must get this in his head we will bring him in this country to account. We dont need a luv letter from him.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 14, 2020
U can buy anything & anyone in goverment if u have money. SA gov keep on being exposed on how they do things or how they operate.The same way Bushiri & Guptas left the country. Is the same they are smuggling criminals, weapons,drugs,things,kidnapped women & children.#Bushiri pic.twitter.com/rtrIqXWsDi— 🎹🎹 MONATE wa IKETSETSA 🔥🔥 (@Djkyos) November 15, 2020