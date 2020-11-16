TshisaLIVE

Celebs weigh in on #Bushiris: We should change our country's name to Disneyland

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 November 2020 - 11:00
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, skipped the country, leaving Mzansi shook.
Image: Facebook/ Enlightened Christian Church

A memefest erupted on Twitter over the weekend after Mzansi learnt that Prophet Bushiri and his wife had fled SA “for safety” and the country — including celebs — couldn't help but weigh in on the “moemish” situation.

South Africans were left dumbfounded at reports that Bushiri and his wife had fled to Malawi — stating safety as their reason — and essentially breaking their bail conditions. 

TimesLIVE reports that Bushiri and his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana Zethu and Willie Mudolo are facing charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100m investment scheme. The pair were granted R200k bail last week Wednesday after their arrest last month.

Mostly shook that the Bushiris were granted bail in the first place, people all over Mzansi took to their social media platforms — particularly Twitter — to weigh in on the situation.

Among the masses where SA celebs such as radio presenters Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo, actress Manaka Ranaka, DJ Shimza and politician Fikile Mbalula.

Here are some of their thoughts on the mess below:

We should change our country's name to Disneyland. This Bushiri saga shows me uba people take us for a p$£s!” Anele tweeted.

Manaka and Shimza took the joke route and posted a video of the “prophet” in which the pastor was preaching about “running away”. Manaka posted hers with the caption:

“Happy Sunday Yall. If 'uDle phantsi' was a person.”

Sizwe's nemesis Vusi Thembekwayo had a whole thread on the situation!

Here are other celeb reactions below:

