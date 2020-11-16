Celebs weigh in on #Bushiris: We should change our country's name to Disneyland

A memefest erupted on Twitter over the weekend after Mzansi learnt that Prophet Bushiri and his wife had fled SA “for safety” and the country — including celebs — couldn't help but weigh in on the “moemish” situation.

South Africans were left dumbfounded at reports that Bushiri and his wife had fled to Malawi — stating safety as their reason — and essentially breaking their bail conditions.

TimesLIVE reports that Bushiri and his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana Zethu and Willie Mudolo are facing charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100m investment scheme. The pair were granted R200k bail last week Wednesday after their arrest last month.